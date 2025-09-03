Rumor: Sigma to Launch ART 135mm F/1.4 DG Lens in September — Expected Specs, Features, and Availability

Sigma may be preparing to announce a new flagship prime lens — the ART 135mm F/1.4 DG — with a rumored launch date set for September 9, 2025. According to a report from Photo Rumors, the announcement could coincide with Sigma’s “Master of Optics” exhibition happening September 10–11, 2025.

A teaser image connected to the event has also surfaced online, adding more weight to the speculation. If true, this would mark one of Sigma’s biggest ART-series releases of the year, expanding its lineup of high-performance, large-aperture portrait lenses.

Confirmed: Sigma 135mm f/1.4, 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 and 35mm f/1.2 II lenses coming on September 9 - https://t.co/x1x9DMgjOX pic.twitter.com/ZE0OrBow9u — SonyAlphaRumors (@SonyAlphaRumors) September 2, 2025

Sigma ART 135mm F/1.4 DG Lens Pricing and Availability

While Sigma hasn’t revealed pricing yet, the lens is expected to be officially announced on September 9, 2025, with preorder listings likely going live soon after. Given the timing, Sigma could also showcase the lens during its “Master of Optics” exhibition on September 10–11.

Based on Sigma’s historical pricing structure, the ART 135mm F/1.4 DG could sit in a similar price bracket to its 105mm F/1.4 ART, making it competitive against comparable Sony G Master and Canon RF L-series lenses.

Availability is expected within weeks of the announcement, though early stocks may be limited due to high demand from portrait photographers and event shooters.

Key Features and Specifications (Rumored)

According to Photo Rumors and Sony Alpha Rumors, the upcoming Sigma ART 135mm F/1.4 DG could feature the following specs:

Full-frame autofocus prime lens

105mm front filter thread

Approx. 1,350g weight (slightly heavier than Sigma’s 105mm F/1.4)

Removable tripod collar for added stability

Classic black finish consistent with Sigma’s ART series

Expected mounts: Sony E-mount and Leica L-mount

First Leaked Image and Size Comparison

The first leaked image of the ART 135mm F/1.4 DG has been shared by Sony Alpha Rumors, showing the new lens side by side with Sigma’s 105mm F/1.4 ART and 85mm F/1.4 ART primes for size comparison.

At first glance, the 135mm F/1.4 appears to be similar in length to the 105mm F/1.4, but it will reportedly feature a massive 105mm front filter thread and weigh around 1,350 grams.

Despite the heft, Sigma has reportedly shifted most of the lens’s weight closer to the camera mount, improving balance and making the lens more comfortable for handheld shooting during long portrait or event sessions.

Exclusive: First Leaked Image of the Bokeh King – Sigma 135mm f/1.4 - https://t.co/BMvuXVXqJB pic.twitter.com/QHyzMPoQ9M — SonyAlphaRumors (@SonyAlphaRumors) August 29, 2025

Designed for Portraiture and Low-Light Performance

With its ultra-fast F/1.4 aperture and longer focal length, the ART 135mm F/1.4 DG is designed to deliver:

Exceptional subject isolation and creamy background bokeh

Approx. 2.8cm depth of field at a 3-meter focusing distance

Better compression for portraits and event photography

High performance in indoor events, concerts, weddings, and low-light scenarios



This lens is rumored to be a spiritual successor to Sigma’s 105mm F/1.4 ART, giving photographers a longer reach while maintaining the wide F/1.4 light-gathering capability for creative, cinematic shots.

Updated Design and Handling

The Sigma ART 135mm F/1.4 DG is expected to feature premium ART-series build quality while introducing refinements for improved handling:

Optimized weight distribution for better handheld balance

Tripod collar integration for more stable mounting on rigs

Weather-sealed construction for reliability in outdoor environments

Likely USB Dock compatibility for firmware updates and AF customization



While the lens is relatively heavy at 1.35kg, the redesigned weight balance and ergonomic improvements make it more manageable than its size suggests, appealing to professionals who need extended shooting comfort.

What to Expect

Sigma hasn’t confirmed the ART 135mm F/1.4 DG just yet, but with the rumored launch just weeks away, we won’t have to wait long for details. The Master of Optics exhibition will likely provide hands-on demos, technical presentations, and side-by-side comparisons with existing ART-series lenses.

If the specs are accurate, the Sigma ART 135mm F/1.4 will enter the competitive high-end portrait lens market, going head-to-head with:

Sigma to announce a new 135mm f/1.4 full-frame lens on September 9th during the "Master of Optics" event:https://t.co/HJEMmyiqlO — Photo Rumors (@photorumors) August 25, 2025

Preorders are expected to open shortly after the rumored September 9, 2025 announcement. Links will be added as soon as listings are live:

Everything We Know About the Sigma ART 135mm F/1.4 DG So Far

Rumored announcement date: September 9, 2025

Showcased at: Sigma’s Master of Optics exhibition on September 10–11, 2025

First leaked image shows size comparison with Sigma’s 85mm and 105mm ART primes

Approx. 1,350g weight with improved balance for handheld shooting

Expected for Sony E-mount and Leica L-mount users

Designed for portraiture, events, and cinematic low-light performance

Competes directly with Sony GM, Canon L, and Nikon Plena offerings



With its fast F/1.4 aperture, longer focal length, and refined weight distribution, the Sigma ART 135mm F/1.4 DG is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated portrait primes of 2025.