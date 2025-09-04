Canon EOS RP Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Returns to Lowest Price Ever on Amazon





The Canon EOS RP is back at its lowest price ever on Amazon, now available for just $799, a $300 discount from its original price of $1,099. For photographers looking to move into the full-frame mirrorless world without overspending, this is one of the best values you can find right now.

Even though it’s positioned as Canon’s entry-level full-frame camera, the EOS RP delivers features and performance that punch well above its price point. At under $800, it offers impressive imaging quality, 4K video recording, and seamless compatibility with Canon’s growing lineup of RF lenses — making it an excellent long-term investment.

** Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links. **

Why the Canon EOS RP Still Holds Its Own in 2025

The EOS RP might be marketed as an entry-level model, but its 26.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor paired with the DIGIC 8 processor delivers superb image quality, strong low-light performance, and fast readout speeds. It also supports UHD 4K video recording at 30fps, making it a solid option for content creators and filmmakers working on a budget.

Canon’s expanding RF lens ecosystem further enhances the value of the EOS RP, giving shooters access to a wide selection of optics for stills, video, and hybrid workflows. Whether you’re upgrading from APS-C or stepping into full frame for the first time, the EOS RP offers a highly capable and future-proof platform.

Key features include:

26.2MP Full-Frame CMOS Sensor — Paired with the DIGIC 8 processor for sharp, detailed images and wide dynamic range.

— Paired with the DIGIC 8 processor for sharp, detailed images and wide dynamic range. Dual Pixel CMOS Autofocus — Smooth and accurate autofocus for both stills and video.

— Smooth and accurate autofocus for both stills and video. UHD 4K & Full HD Video — Record 4K at 23.98fps and Full HD up to 60fps for slow-motion capture.

— Record 4K at 23.98fps and Full HD up to 60fps for slow-motion capture. Vari-Angle Touchscreen LCD + OLED EVF — Compose and review shots from creative angles with ease.

— Compose and review shots from creative angles with ease. Built-In Wi-Fi & Bluetooth — Transfer images instantly or control the camera remotely via Canon’s app.

Who Is This Deal For and Is It a Good Time to Buy?

The Canon EOS RP is perfect for photographers and videographers ready to step into the world of full-frame mirrorless cameras without spending a fortune. It’s also an excellent choice for beginners seeking a camera that offers plenty of room to grow while supporting Canon’s robust RF lens lineup.

According to CamelCamelCamel, this is one of the lowest recorded prices for the EOS RP, making now an ideal time to upgrade your kit. With stock and discounts likely to change, this deal is worth grabbing before prices bounce back.