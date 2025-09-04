Hollyland Announces the VenusLiv Air, a Compact 4K Streaming Camera

Hollyland has officially announced the VenusLiv Air, a compact, all-in-one 4K streaming camera designed for content creators, streamers, and online broadcasters. Built from the ground up for fast, seamless production, the VenusLiv Air aims to simplify high-quality video creation while packing in plenty of powerful features. The VenusLiv Air is available for pre-order for $549. *

A Compact Streaming Powerhouse

At its core, the VenusLiv Air houses a 50-megapixel 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor paired with a 25mm f/1.05 lens (equivalent to f/3.6 on full-frame). The camera captures 4K video at up to 30 fps and 1080p at up to 60 fps, depending on shooting modes.

For focusing, it uses a hybrid autofocus system that combines phase detection and contrast detection for better accuracy. Hollyland has also integrated AI-powered tools that automatically handle exposure and white balance adjustments, making setup easier — even for creators without deep technical experience.

Flexible Streaming and Recording Options

The VenusLiv Air is built for maximum streaming flexibility. It connects directly to a computer via USB-C without the need for a capture card, but it also includes an HDMI 2.0 port for routing video to switchers or external monitors.

Users can stream directly to Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, or any custom platform that supports SRT or RTMP. There’s even the option to stream to two platforms simultaneously — with or without a computer.

For recording, creators can capture footage directly to an external device or save content locally via the built-in SD card slot.

Designed for Content Creators

For audio, the VenusLiv Air features a USB-C digital input that pairs seamlessly with Hollyland’s Lark series wireless microphones, making it easy to achieve cleaner, higher-quality sound.

The camera also includes a 3-inch flip touchscreen that rotates 180° for easy monitoring and framing during live streams. Additionally, users can connect the camera wirelessly to a smartphone app for remote control and quick adjustments.

Advanced AI Features and Creator Tools

Hollyland has packed the VenusLiv Air with several creator-focused enhancements, including:

Chroma key support for green-screen setups

Image overlay tools for adding animations and photos

A built-in beauty algorithm that smooths and brightens skin

Full-spectrum RGB color control for fine-tuning tones

Seamless integration with the HollyStudio PC app for extended production capabilities

Built for Long Streaming Sessions

Despite its compact form factor, measuring 137 x 101 x 97mm and weighing just 660g, the VenusLiv Air is optimized for long, continuous streaming. With a 12V DC power supply and 10W power consumption, it features an advanced cooling system to prevent overheating during extended 4K sessions.

Pricing and Availability

The Hollyland VenusLiv Air is priced at $549 and can be pre-ordered from B&H Photo.