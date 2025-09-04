Nikon Unveils New Silver Edition of the Z f Retro-Inspired Mirrorless Camera

Nikon has announced a fresh update to its retro-styled Z f mirrorless camera with the release of a Silver edition, bringing an extra touch of vintage flair to the already beloved design. Inspired by the iconic Nikon FM2 film camera from 1982, the new finish gives the Z f an even more classic, metallic aesthetic that leans deeper into its heritage roots.

A Fresh Take on a Modern Classic

The most noticeable change is the addition of Silver top and bottom plates, giving the Z f an elegant, metallic look that closely resembles the FM2. Alongside the new finish, Nikon has also introduced six new Premium Exterior color options to give photographers more ways to personalize their camera.

The new embossed-texture colors include:

Cognac Brown

Teal Blue

Mauve Pink

Additionally, Nikon is adding three more variations — Moss Green, Stone Gray, and Sepia Brown — for a total of six Premium Exteriors. These stylish finishes complement the Silver body and offer users more ways to make the Z f their own.

New Film Grain Feature Coming in 2025

Nikon has also revealed that a future firmware update for the Z f will introduce a Film Grain feature, designed to give photos and videos a more classic, film-inspired aesthetic.

Users will be able to adjust both grain size (three levels) and grain strength (six levels), allowing for creative control over the look of their images. When combined with Nikon’s downloadable Imaging Recipes and built-in Picture Controls, photographers can fine-tune their visual style for a more authentic analog feel. The update is expected to roll out sometime in 2025.

Nikon Z f Key Specs

While the exterior gets a stylish refresh, the internal components remain unchanged:

24.5MP full-frame BSI CMOS sensor

EXPEED 7 image processor

4K 60fps video recording with 10-bit 4:2:2 internal capture and N-Log support

Up to 125 minutes of internal recording

Analog aluminum dials with engraved markings for tactile control

Mechanical shutter with a distinct, vintage-style click

New shutter-priority exposure mode for smoother ISO and aperture transitions

5-axis in-body image stabilization with up to 8 stops of correction

Focus point vibration reduction, applying stabilization right where you need it

Z9/Z8-class autofocus system with subject recognition and deep learning

This mix of retro-inspired design and modern imaging power keeps the Z f firmly positioned as one of Nikon’s most unique and versatile cameras.

Price and Availability

The Nikon Z f Silver Edition will be available in late September 2025 with a suggested retail price of $2,199.95. The Premium Exterior color options will cost slightly more at $2,299.95.

Additional Images of the Nikon Z f Colorways