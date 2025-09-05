DZOFilm Vespid2 Cinema Prime Lenses Are Now Available

DZOFilm has officially launched its Vespid2 series of cinema prime lenses, and they’re now available both individually and as a complete six-lens kit through B&H Photo. The lineup spans six focal lengths — 18mm, 24mm, 35mm, 50mm, 85mm, and 105mm — all designed to deliver improved sharpness, reduced chromatic aberration, and consistent image quality across the range.

The Vespid2 series was first showcased as prototypes during NAB 2025 back in April. According to DZOFilm, the updated optical design eliminates nearly all chromatic aberrations in the center of the frame while producing cleaner, more uniform bokeh compared to the previous-generation Vespid lenses.

A Unified Design for Cinematographers

Each Vespid2 lens features a bright T1.9 aperture and shares the same coatings and color temperature, making it easier to mix and match focal lengths without color-matching headaches in post. The entire set covers full-frame and large-format sensors, including VistaVision, giving filmmakers plenty of flexibility for high-resolution cinema projects.

One of the key highlights of the Vespid2 series is its uniform design. All six lenses have the same dimensions and nearly identical weights, allowing for seamless lens swaps without rebalancing gimbals or adjusting rigs. They feature an 80mm front outer diameter for compatibility with a wide range of matte boxes, cine-style 0.8 MOD focus and aperture gears, and a 300° focus barrel rotation for precise, controlled focus pulls. A new coating on the lens housing also helps reduce reflections, improving contrast and flare control on set.

Advanced Metadata and Virtual Production Support

The Vespid2 series supports real-time metadata transmission thanks to Cooke /i technology integration, enabling compatible cameras to capture critical lens information for shot replication, VFX workflows, and virtual production environments. Lens data can be transmitted directly via the lens mount or through a LEMO connector, making the system more adaptable for wireless lens control and advanced production setups.

Despite their cinema-focused build, the lenses are surprisingly lightweight at just 1.76 lb (800g) each, making them suitable for gimbals, drones, and handheld rigs. While currently available only in ARRI PL mount, the lenses can be adapted to other systems using PL adapters.

Pricing and Availability

The DZOFilm Vespid2 lenses are available individually for $1,199 to $1,299 each, or as a six-lens kit priced at $6,289, which includes a custom hard carrying case. The lenses are now in stock at B&H Photo.