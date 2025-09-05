Rumor: DJI Could Launch a Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera on September 15

The rumor mill is buzzing again — this time pointing to DJI possibly preparing to launch a full-frame mirrorless camera. While whispers about this have been circulating for a while, new reports suggest a potential announcement date of September 15, and it’s hard to ignore anymore.

According to multiple sources, including Fuji Rumors, DJI may be getting ready to enter the mirrorless camera market with a brand-new system. If true, the timing would make September a particularly busy month for the industry — Canon, Apple, and Sigma all have product announcements expected within the next couple of weeks.

DJI’s Full Frame Mirrorless Camera Is Coming — Panic for Sony/Canon/Nikon, Zero Worries for Fujifilmhttps://t.co/TAYdrrwKoW pic.twitter.com/t6V3Eeuq5v — Fujirumors (@Fujirumors) September 3, 2025

Can DJI Really Pull It Off?

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about a new player entering the mirrorless space. Just last month, rumors surfaced claiming that Viltrox was developing its own camera. That speculation was quickly shut down by the company, which clarified it’s sticking to lenses for now.

But DJI is different. Unlike Viltrox, DJI already has deep experience building imaging systems through its drones, action cameras, and 360-degree products. On top of that, the company owns Hasselblad, the Swedish camera manufacturer known for its medium-format cameras and the recently released X2D II 100C.

DJI reportedly contributed to the LiDAR autofocus system used in the X2D II, which significantly improved focusing speed and accuracy. With that expertise — and Hasselblad’s support — the idea of DJI developing a full-frame mirrorless camera doesn’t seem far-fetched.

What the Rumors Are Saying

According to DJI Rumors, the upcoming camera will reportedly be a full-frame L-mount mirrorless camera. Sources claim it has a boxy, rectangular body similar to the Sony FX3, but unlike Sony’s model, DJI’s camera may feature an integrated EVF in the corner.

An alleged leaked image of the camera has also surfaced online, but it’s so blurry that it reveals little beyond its rough silhouette.

For now, everything remains unconfirmed — and with only two weeks to go, it’s worth approaching this rumor cautiously. Still, if DJI does unveil a full-frame mirrorless camera, it could shake up a market that has been largely dominated by Canon, Sony, and Nikon.

We’ll keep an eye on this story and update you if more credible information emerges. Until then, treat this as speculation — DJI hasn’t officially announced anything yet.