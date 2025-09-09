Canon Reveals the EOS C50 Cinema Camera and RF 85mm F/1.4 L VCM Hybrid Lens

It’s a big week for camera launches. After Sigma’s massive four-lens announcement, Canon has introduced the new EOS C50 cinema camera alongside the RF 85mm F/1.4 L VCM hybrid lens. Both are now available for pre-order, giving filmmakers and hybrid shooters new tools to elevate their workflow.

** Affiliate links may earn Imaging Resource a commission on qualifying purchases. **

Canon EOS C50: A Compact 7K Cinema Powerhouse

The EOS C50 is Canon’s smallest and lightest full-frame cinema camera to date, designed for creators who need high-end video performance in a compact form. At its core is a 32-megapixel CMOS sensor paired with the DIGIC DV7 processor, enabling 7K 60p RAW video and 32-megapixel stills.

Canon equipped the C50 with a dual base ISO of 800 and 6400 for improved low-light performance and support for Canon Log 2 and 12-bit Cinema RAW Light recording up to 7K60p. Users can also shoot in full-frame 3:2 open gate, making it versatile for different aspect ratios and cropping workflows.

The camera offers multiple recording formats, including Cinema RAW Light, XF-AVC, XF-AVC S, and XF-HEVC S, which preserve metadata while maintaining an organized MP4 file structure. There’s also simultaneous crop recording when shooting in 4K DCI or UHD, allowing quick exports optimized for social media.

Advanced Autofocus and Shooting Features

The Dual Pixel CMOS AF system provides nearly full-frame coverage — about 100% vertically and 90% horizontally — with eye, face, and animal detection. Subject tracking sensitivity can be fine-tuned, giving users more control when multiple moving subjects are in the frame.

Despite its compact size, the C50 packs impressive shooting capabilities, including an electronic shutter ranging from 1/16,000s to 30s, HDR capture at up to 1/8000s, focus bracketing, and high-speed continuous shooting up to 40fps.

The camera features a 3.0-inch touchscreen LCD for intuitive subject tracking and controls, dual CFexpress 2.0 Type B card slots, and a single SD slot — supporting up to 8TB of storage. Connectivity is another strong point, with XC Protocol support for remote IP control, USB-C Ethernet adapter compatibility, and Frame.io Camera-to-Cloud integration for streamlined collaborative workflows.

Weighing just 665g and measuring 143 x 88 x 95mm, the C50 is built for portability without sacrificing power.

Canon RF 85mm F/1.4 L VCM Hybrid Lens

Alongside the C50, Canon introduced the RF 85mm F/1.4 L VCM, the latest addition to its hybrid lens lineup. Designed for both stills and video, the 85mm focal length is ideal for portraits, producing smooth and pleasing background separation thanks to its 11-blade diaphragm and wide f/1.4 aperture.

The lens features 14 elements in 10 groups, including one UD lens and one aspherical element, combined with Canon’s ASC, SSC, and Fluorine Coating technologies to minimize reflections, flare, and ghosting while improving durability. Canon optimized the optical design to significantly reduce focus breathing, making the lens more suitable for video work.

Autofocus performance is powered by a Voice Coil Motor (VCM), which delivers fast, accurate, and near-silent focusing. The lens also supports full-time manual focus when used with compatible EOS R-series cameras, and it can focus as close as 0.75 meters, achieving a maximum magnification of 0.12x.

Physically, the RF 85mm F/1.4 L VCM includes a control ring, focusing ring, focus mode switch, iris ring, and a lens function button for customizable shooting. The lens is fully dust- and weather-sealed for outdoor work and weighs 1.4 lbs with a length of 99.3mm.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon EOS C50 is priced at $3,899 and is currently available for pre-order through B&H Photo, with shipping expected to begin in Q4 2025. Alongside it, the new Canon RF 85mm F/1.4 L VCM hybrid lens is listed at $1,649 and is also open for pre-orders, with units scheduled to start shipping later this month.