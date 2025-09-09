Nikon ZR: Nikon Teams Up With RED for Its First Cinema Camera—Information, Pricing, and Preorders

Nikon is officially entering the cinema camera space with the Nikon ZR, a dedicated filmmaking camera developed in collaboration with RED Digital Cinema. Designed to compete directly with the Sony FX2 and Canon EOS C50, the ZR combines Nikon’s decades of expertise in camera design and optics with RED’s industry-leading color science and cinema technology.

The ZR is the first model in Nikon’s new Z Cinema series, bringing professional-grade video performance to filmmakers and content creators looking for a more affordable entry into high-end production. The Nikon ZR camera is now available for pre-order and will start shipping at the end of October.

6K RAW Video and New R3D NE Codec

At the heart of the Nikon ZR is a full-frame sensor capable of capturing 12-bit RAW 6K60p video. It’s also the first camera to debut the new 12-bit R3D NE RAW codec, a next-generation format derived from REDCODE RAW. With up to 15+ stops of dynamic range, the ZR gives filmmakers greater flexibility in post-production, preserving more highlight and shadow detail.

Beyond cinema work, the ZR doubles as a capable stills camera, offering 24.5-megapixel photos and functionality similar to the Nikon Z6 III, Z5 II, and Zf. It supports an electronic shutter range from 1/16,000s to 900s, high-speed bursts up to 120fps, and an ISO range from 100 to 64,000.

RED Color Science and Expanded Workflow Options

The Nikon ZR features support for Log3G10 and REDWideGamutRGB, giving users access to RED’s highly regarded color science and allowing footage to closely match the look of high-end RED cinema cameras. With its dual-base ISO at 800 and 6400, it’s also designed to handle extreme lighting conditions.

In addition to R3D NE RAW, the camera records in N-RAW and ProRes RAW, giving creators maximum flexibility in their workflow. A built-in View Assist feature lets users preview custom LUTs in-camera while shooting, making it easier to visualize the final grade on set.

Cinematic Mode and RED LUT Integration

For creators who want RED-style visuals without working in RAW, the ZR includes a Cinematic Mode preset. Activating it automatically sets the camera to 24fps, applies a 180-degree shutter angle, and enables the RED Cine Bias Picture Control, delivering RED’s signature cinematic look straight out of the camera.

Nikon and RED are also providing a curated set of creative LUTs, available as a free download via Nikon Imaging Cloud, giving users more control over color grading without requiring heavy post-production work.

32-Bit Audio and Built-in OZO Technology

The Nikon ZR is also the first cinema camera to record 32-bit float audio, whether using the built-in microphones, external mics, or the 3.5mm jack. It integrates Nokia OZO Audio technology for improved sound quality, featuring three high-performance built-in microphones that adapt to various recording environments.

Autofocus, Thermal Design, and Durability

Powered by the EXPEED 7 processor from the flagship Nikon Z9, the ZR offers advanced AI-driven autofocus with subject detection and tracking for nine categories, including people, animals, and vehicles.

Thermal management is handled through a fanless magnesium-alloy body that passively dissipates heat, enabling continuous recording for up to 125 minutes. The quiet design also improves battery life and durability, making the camera suitable for long shoots in demanding environments.

With its weather-sealed magnesium body weighing just 1.19 lbs and measuring 133 × 80.5 × 48.7 mm, the ZR is built to handle outdoor productions while staying compact and portable.

Stabilization, Display, and Connectivity

The ZR features Nikon’s Vibration Reduction (VR) stabilization system, providing up to 7.5 stops of compensation, making handheld shooting more stable for video creators.

It also comes with a 4.0-inch vari-angle LCD boasting a 3,070K-dot resolution and introduces Nikon’s first Digital Hot Shoe, enabling direct integration with compatible accessories like microphones and tally lamps.

Connectivity includes Type-D HDMI, USB-C, 3.5mm mic and headphone jacks, and support for CFexpress Type B cards alongside a secondary MicroSD slot. The ZR uses EN-EL15c batteries and supports V-mount batteries via USB-C, offering extended power options for long production days.

New Nikon ME-D10 Shotgun Microphone

Launched alongside the ZR, the Nikon ME-D10 is a 32-bit float shotgun microphone that connects directly via the camera’s digital accessory shoe—no cables or batteries required. It features built-in shock mounts and two recording modes:

PURE Mode – Captures a wide dynamic range with natural, uncolored sound and atmospheric ambience.

FOCUS Mode – Prioritizes voice isolation in noisy environments, ideal for outdoor shoots, interviews, and live streams.

Pricing and Availability

The Nikon ZR Cinema Camera is available for pre-order from B&H Photo and will start shipping in late October 2025 with a starting price of $2,199.95 for the body only. Nikon will also offer multiple bundles:

ZR + NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 — $2,749.95

ZR + NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 — $2,849.95

ZR + NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 — $2,499.95

The Nikon ME-D10 shotgun microphone will launch at the same time for $339.95.

Hands on Preivew of the Nikon ZR

Our editor David Schloss has had hands-on time with the new Nikon ZR. David notes that this is bring an ultra compact form factor with the cinema camera layout. He says that it can be the only camera he will ever need for the studio or out on the field for both video and stills. Watch his full first impressions video of the Nikon ZR below.

More Images of the Nikon ZR in Action