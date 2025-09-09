Sigma Announces 20-200mm F/3.5-6.3 DG Contemporary All-In-One Travel Zoom Lens

Alongside its new 135mm F/1.4 DG ART and 35mm F/1.2 DG ART primes, Sigma has announced the 20-200mm F/3.5-6.3 DG Contemporary, a versatile all-in-one zoom lens designed for travel and everyday shooting. The lens will be available for Sony E and Leica L-Mount and is already open for pre-orders.

Covering an impressive range from ultra-wide 20mm to telephoto 200mm, the lens is built for photographers and content creators who want a single-lens solution without compromising flexibility. Whether you’re shooting landscapes, portraits, close-ups, or street scenes, the 20-200mm aims to handle it all without the need to swap lenses on the go.

A First for Sigma: 10x Zoom Starting at 20mm

The 20-200mm is Sigma’s first 10x zoom lens to start at 20mm, giving it a broader field of view than most travel zooms. Inside, the lens features an optical design of 18 elements in 14 groups, including one FLD element, three SLD elements, and four aspherical elements. Sigma says the design delivers sharpness and image quality across the zoom range, despite the high ratio.

By using high refractive index glass, Sigma has managed to keep the lens lightweight and compact, requiring less movement within the zoom mechanism while maintaining optical performance.

Fast Autofocus, Close-Up Versatility

Like Sigma’s recent releases, the 20-200mm uses the company’s High-response Linear Actuator (HLA) for autofocus, promising fast and precise AF performance. The lens also features impressive close-up capabilities, achieving a 1:2 magnification ratio when shooting between 28mm and 85mm, while maintaining a 1:3.3 ratio at the 200mm end — adding flexibility for both macro-style shots and tight telephoto framing.

Built for Travel and Everyday Use

Sigma has equipped the lens with a dust- and moisture-resistant structure, sealing key points to protect against challenging shooting environments. The front element features a water- and oil-repellent coating for easier cleaning, making it better suited for outdoor adventures.

There’s also a zoom lock switch to prevent lens creep when carrying the lens over your shoulder or in a bag. Conveniently, the lock automatically disengages when you rotate the zoom ring.

Pricing and Availability

The Sigma 20-200mm F/3.5-6.3 DG Contemporary is priced at $999 and is now available for pre-order from B&H Photo. Shipping begins September 25, 2025.