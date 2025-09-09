Sigma Debuts the 35mm F/1.2 DG II ART, a Faster, Lighter Second-Gen Prime

Sigma had a big launch day, unveiling the ultra-fast second-generation 35mm F/1.2 DG II ART alongside the new 135mm F/1.4 DG ART telephoto portrait prime, the versatile 20-200mm F/3.5-6.3 travel zoom, and its first autofocus cine lens, the 28-45mm T2 FF. The new 35mm F/1.2 DG II ART is priced at $1,549 and is now open for pre-orders.

A More Compact, Faster 35mm Prime

The original 35mm F/1.2 DG DN ART, released in 2019, set a high bar for wide-aperture mirrorless primes. The second generation improves on nearly every front, bringing a lighter, shorter, and more responsive design while maintaining the same ultra-fast f/1.2 aperture.

Sigma says the new lens strikes “the perfect balance of optical performance, brightness, compact size, light weight, and ease of use.” At 755g, it’s roughly 30% lighter than its predecessor and 20% shorter, now measuring 111.4mm in length. The filter thread also shrinks from 82mm to a more practical 72mm, making it easier to pair with smaller filters and accessories.

Optical Upgrades and Better Autofocus

Inside, the lens features an updated optical formula with 17 elements in 13 groups, including one SLD element and four double-sided aspherical elements. Sigma promises edge-to-edge sharpness even wide open, with an 11-blade rounded diaphragm delivering creamy, smooth bokeh. The new coatings also improve flare resistance and reduce color fringing.

Autofocus performance gets a significant bump thanks to a dual HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) motor, which provides faster, quieter, and more accurate focusing. Sigma also optimized the lens to reduce focus breathing, making it an appealing choice for hybrid shooters and video creators.

Built for the Real World

The 35mm F/1.2 DG II ART sports a premium build using a mix of aluminum and thermal stable composite materials. It’s dust- and splash-resistant, with a water- and oil-repellent coating on the front element for added durability. Controls include a customizable AFL button, a focus mode switch, an aperture ring lock, and a click/de-click toggle for smooth video adjustments.

Pricing and Availability

The Sigma 35mm F/1.2 DG II ART is now available for pre-order from B&H Photo for $1,549, with shipping expected to start on September 25, 2025. The lens is available on the Sony E and Leica L mounts at launch.

Sample Images from the 35mm F/1.2 DG II ART