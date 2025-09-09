Sigma Launches the new AF Cine 28-45mm T2 FF, Its First Autofocus Cinema Lens

It’s a big day for Sigma. Alongside the launch of three new photography lenses — the 135mm F/1.4 DG ART, 35mm F/1.2 DG ART, and 20-200mm F/3.5-6.3 travel zoom — the company has also introduced the AF Cine 28-45mm T2 FF, its first cinema lens with built-in autofocus.

Designed for Sony E and Leica L mounts, the new cine zoom combines the optical performance of Sigma’s stills glass with cinema-ready controls, aiming to deliver a professional, high-performance solution for filmmakers. The lens is priced at $3,399 and is now available for pre-order.

A Cinema Lens With Autofocus

The AF Cine 28-45mm T2 FF is based on the optical formula of Sigma’s 28-45mm F/1.8 DG DN Art lens but features redesigned electrical and mechanical components to integrate focus and aperture control for cinema applications. The design also reflects a premium cinema build, with dust and splash resistance for use in demanding environments.

Driving the autofocus system is Sigma’s High-response Linear Actuator (HLA) motor, which promises fast, precise, and near-silent operation — a key factor for professional video work. The lens also includes a manual focus ring with distance scale, a fixed rotation range, and compatibility with Direct Manual Focus and AF Assist on Sony E-mount, as well as AF+MF on Leica L-mount.

Optical Quality and Build

Sigma claims the new cine lens delivers exceptional resolution, smooth bokeh, and minimal flare and ghosting, resulting in clean, high-contrast images.

The lens itself is substantial, weighing 1.2kg with a length of 151.3mm. It features a 95mm front diameter and accepts 82mm filters. Other cinema-friendly features include:

Limited-rotation focus ring for precise pulls

Industry-standard 0.8M pitch gears for follow-focus setups

Clickless aperture ring for smooth exposure transitions

Support for optional accessories, including a USB Dock, Clamp-on Ring, and a range of front filters

Pricing and Availability

The Sigma AF Cine 28-45mm T2 FF is priced at $3,399 and is available for pre-order now through B&H Photo. Shipping is expected to begin November 6, 2025.

