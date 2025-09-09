Sigma Unveils the 135mm F/1.4 DG ART: A New Flagship Portrait Prime

Sigma has officially announced the 135mm F/1.4 DG ART, the newest addition to its high-performance ART series and the longest focal length prime in the lineup. Designed for Sony E and Leica L-mount cameras, the flagship lens is now available for pre-order.

With its 135mm focal length and ultra-wide F/1.4 aperture, Sigma is calling this its most advanced portrait lens to date. It’s also the first autofocus lens ever to combine this focal length with such a fast aperture, promising exceptional subject separation, creamy bokeh, and high-end optical performance — ideal for professional portrait, wedding, and event photographers.

Exceptional Bokeh and Image Quality

Sigma claims the new lens delivers “bokeh of the highest level”, surpassing both the 135mm F/1.8 DG HSM ART and the so-called “bokeh master” 105mm F/1.4 DG HSM ART. The longer focal length naturally provides stronger compression and greater subject isolation, making it especially appealing for portrait shooters looking for a more cinematic look.

The optical design consists of 17 elements in 13 groups, including four FLD glass and two aspherical elements. These work together to minimize chromatic aberrations — a common issue in fast telephoto lenses — while maintaining sharpness across the frame, even at wide-open apertures.

Fast Autofocus and Pro-Level Controls

The 135mm F/1.4 DG ART uses dual high-response linear actuators paired with a floating focus configuration to deliver fast, precise autofocus performance. The lens can focus as close as 1.1 meters, achieving a 1:6.9 magnification ratio. While Sigma notes that focus breathing is noticeable when racking from minimum focus to infinity, it’s minimal at typical portrait distances.

For usability, the lens includes:

An aperture ring with a click on/off switch

Two customizable AFL buttons

A focus mode switch

An aperture ring lock switch

A tripod collar for better balance when mounted on support systems

Built for Professionals

As a flagship ART-series lens, the 135mm F/1.4 features a dust- and moisture-resistant build with a water- and oil-repellent coating, making it suitable for shooting in challenging conditions. Sigma also recommends enabling in-camera lens corrections for best results and disabling the electronic front curtain shutter when using high-speed shutter speeds, as it may clip circular bokeh.

First Impressions of the Sigma 135mm F/1.4 DG ART

Imaging Resource Editor David Schloss got hands-on with the Sigma 135mm F/1.4 DG ART and shared his first impressions in a detailed video. He highlights the lens’s outstanding sharpness, even when shot wide open, and praises its overall optical performance. You can watch the full impressions video below for a closer look.

Pricing and Availability

The Sigma 135mm F/1.4 DG ART is priced at $1,899 and is now available for pre-order from B&H Photo. The lens is expected to begin shipping on September 25, 2025.