Review Roundup: Tamron 16-30MM f/2.8 G2

In July, Tamron announced the 16-30mm f/2.8 G2. That's a wide-angle zoom lens for under $1K. Our editor, David Schloss shared his take while on locatiion in Australia in this video. Preorder the new, 16-30mm today from B&H for $929.00.

You'll also want to check out this video from Dustin Abbott. His overall impression is, "It may represent the best mid-range wide-angle zoom currently available."

The reviewer in this video emphasizes the expanded zoom range—now reaching 16 mm instead of 17—which is considered a “huge bonus.” The improved autofocus motor also garners praise.

Julia Trotti notes, "The constant f/2.8 aperture and availability in both E-mount and Z-mount are highlighted, making it versatile for Sony and Nikon mirrorless users."

While Michael Ronin is particularly impressed with the image quality, stating it’s “incredible” and noticeably superior to the 17-28 mm

Review Roundup: Tamron 16-30MM f/2.8 G2: What Reviewers Are Saying

Feature Consensus Among Reviewers Sharpness Consistently described as excellent, especially corner-to-corner. Zoom Range The extension to 16 mm is seen as a game-changer compared to older models. Autofocus Faster and more responsive, praised in multiple reviews. Image Quality Described as incredible—notably better than predecessors like the 17-28 mm. Mount Compatibility Available for both Sony E and Nikon Z users, broadening its appeal.

Additional YouTube Review Takeaway

The reviwer notes that the lens performs “decent enough for your money” and highlights that it’s “brilliantly sharp from corner to corner."

Conclusion

The Tamron 16-30 mm f/2.8 G2 is making waves in the mirrorless lens market, with multiple reviewers emphasizing its corner-to-corner sharpness, greatly extended zoom range, faster autofocus, and impressive image quality. It’s emerging as a compelling wide-angle zoom for both photographers and videographers using Sony or Nikon mirrorless systems.