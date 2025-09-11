Where to Buy the Canon EOS C50 Cinema Camera and RF 85mm F/1.4 L VCM Lens: Price, Pre-Orders, and Stock Updates

Canon is making a splash in the cinema and hybrid world this week with the launch of the EOS C50 and the brand-new RF 85mm F/1.4 L VCM lens. The pair brings fresh options for filmmakers and hybrid shooters looking to pack pro-level performance into a lighter, more versatile kit. Both are now open for pre-orders, and early demand is expected to be high.

Canon EOS C50: Small Body, Big Performance

The EOS C50 is Canon’s most compact full-frame cinema camera yet, but don’t let the size fool you — it’s built to handle serious productions. At its core, the camera houses a 32-megapixel CMOS sensor and Canon’s DIGIC DV7 processor, giving it the horsepower to shoot 7K RAW video at up to 60p while also capturing 32MP stills.

The C50 has a dual base ISO (800 and 6400), which provides cleaner results in low light and support for Canon Log 2 and 12-bit Cinema RAW Light. Filmmakers will also appreciate the full-frame 3:2 open gate recording, allowing for more flexibility in post when cropping for different aspect ratios.

7K RAW video – Capture at 60fps with Cinema RAW Light.

– Capture at 60fps with Cinema RAW Light. Hybrid flexibility – Shoot high-resolution 32MP stills alongside cinema-quality video.

– Shoot high-resolution 32MP stills alongside cinema-quality video. Wide AF coverage – Dual Pixel CMOS AF with eye, face, and animal tracking.

– Dual Pixel CMOS AF with eye, face, and animal tracking. Versatile formats – Supports Cinema RAW Light, XF-AVC, XF-AVC S, and XF-HEVC S.

– Supports Cinema RAW Light, XF-AVC, XF-AVC S, and XF-HEVC S. High-speed shooting – Electronic shutter up to 1/16,000s and 40fps bursts.

– Electronic shutter up to 1/16,000s and 40fps bursts. Flexible me dia – Dual CFexpress 2.0 Type B slots + SD card slot, up to 8TB supported.

dia – Dual CFexpress 2.0 Type B slots + SD card slot, up to 8TB supported. Pro connectivity – Frame.io Camera-to-Cloud, XC Protocol IP control, and USB-C Ethernet.

– Frame.io Camera-to-Cloud, XC Protocol IP control, and USB-C Ethernet. Lightweight design – Weighs just 665g with dimensions of 143 x 88 x 95mm.

Despite its small size, the C50 is built for real production environments, with a 3-inch touchscreen LCD, HDR capture up to 1/8000s, and focus bracketing for precise work. Whether you’re running solo or part of a team, the streamlined design makes it easy to move between on-set and remote workflows.

Where to Buy the Canon EOS C50 Cinema Camera

The Canon EOS C50 Cinema Camera is priced at $3,899 and is available now for pre-order, with shipping expected to begin in Q4 2025.

United States

United Kingdom

Canon RF 85mm F/1.4 L VCM: A Portrait and Video Hybrid

Launched alongside the C50 is the RF 85mm F/1.4 L VCM, Canon’s latest addition to its hybrid lens lineup. The 85mm focal length has always been a favorite for portraits, and here it’s paired with an 11-blade diaphragm and f/1.4 aperture for smooth bokeh and subject separation.

Optically, the lens uses 14 elements in 10 groups, including one UD and one aspherical element, along with Canon’s ASC, SSC, and Fluorine coatings to cut down on flare, ghosting, and reflections. Video shooters will especially appreciate the reduced focus breathing, making it more cinematic for motion work.

Fast f/1.4 aperture – Great for low light and shallow depth of field.

– Great for low light and shallow depth of field. VCM autofocus – Quick, accurate, and nearly silent focusing for video.

– Quick, accurate, and nearly silent focusing for video. Close focus – Minimum distance of 0.75m with 0.12x magnification.

– Minimum distance of 0.75m with 0.12x magnification. Custom controls – Control ring, iris ring, function button, and weather sealing.

– Control ring, iris ring, function button, and weather sealing. Lightweight build – Just 1.4 lbs and 99.3mm in length.

The RF 85mm F/1.4 L VCM is designed to be a true hybrid lens, performing equally well in stills and video, making it a strong companion for the EOS C50 or any R-series body.

Where to Buy the Canon RF 85mm F/1.4 L VCM Lens

The Canon RF 85mm F/1.4 L VCM lens comes in at $1,649, with shipping starting later this month.

United States

United Kingdom

Should You Pre-Order?

The EOS C50 is shaping up to be a sweet spot for indie filmmakers and hybrid shooters — compact, powerful, and flexible enough for everything from narrative work to documentary production. Meanwhile, the RF 85mm f/1.4 L VCM lens fills a much-needed slot in Canon’s hybrid lens lineup, combining portrait-friendly optics with video-first design touches.

Neither product is likely to see discounts at launch, but bundles or financing offers could appear closer to release. If you’ve been waiting for a smaller cinema body or a reliable hybrid 85mm prime, now’s the time to lock in your pre-order to avoid delays once shipping starts.

We’ll be keeping tabs on stock updates, shipping times, and retailer bundles as the C50 and RF 85mm begin rolling out.