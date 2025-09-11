Where to Buy the Nikon ZR Cinema Camera: Price, Pre-Orders, and Stock Updates

Nikon has officially entered the cinema camera market with the Nikon ZR, developed in collaboration with RED Digital Cinema. Positioned against the Sony FX2 and Canon EOS C50, the ZR blends Nikon’s expertise in camera design and optics with RED’s acclaimed color science and cinema technology.

As the first model in Nikon’s new Z Cinema series, the ZR brings professional-grade video capabilities to filmmakers and content creators seeking a more affordable entry point into high-end production. Alongside the camera, Nikon is also launching the ME-D10 32-bit float shotgun microphone, designed to integrate seamlessly with the ZR’s new digital hot shoe.

** Affiliate links may earn Imaging Resource a commission on qualifying purchases. **

What’s New in the Nikon ZR

The Nikon ZR introduces a host of cinema-first features for Nikon, including 6K RAW recording, RED color workflows, and advanced audio capabilities. By merging Nikon’s Z-series DNA with RED’s cinema expertise, the ZR aims to deliver high-end production quality in a compact, lightweight body suited for demanding shoots.

6K RAW video – Full-frame sensor records 12-bit RAW 6K60p with 15+ stops of dynamic range, debuting the new R3D NE codec based on REDCODE RAW.

– Full-frame sensor records 12-bit RAW 6K60p with 15+ stops of dynamic range, debuting the new R3D NE codec based on REDCODE RAW. Hybrid versatility – Captures 24.5MP stills, offers 120fps bursts, wide ISO range (100–64,000), and electronic shutter speeds from 1/16,000s to 900s.

– Captures 24.5MP stills, offers 120fps bursts, wide ISO range (100–64,000), and electronic shutter speeds from 1/16,000s to 900s. RED color science – Supports Log3G10 and REDWideGamutRGB, with curated RED LUTs available via Nikon Imaging Cloud.

– Supports Log3G10 and REDWideGamutRGB, with curated RED LUTs available via Nikon Imaging Cloud. Workflow flexibility – Records in R3D NE RAW, N-RAW, and ProRes RAW, with built-in LUT preview through View Assist.

– Records in R3D NE RAW, N-RAW, and ProRes RAW, with built-in LUT preview through View Assist. Cinematic Mode – Automatically applies 24fps, 180-degree shutter, and RED Cine Bias Picture Control for instant “cinema look.”

– Automatically applies 24fps, 180-degree shutter, and RED Cine Bias Picture Control for instant “cinema look.” Audio innovation – First cinema camera with 32-bit float recording, powered by Nokia OZO Audio and three adaptive built-in mics.

– First cinema camera with 32-bit float recording, powered by Nokia OZO Audio and three adaptive built-in mics. Durable, compact body – Magnesium-alloy construction, passive thermal design (no fan), weather-sealed, weighing just 1.19 lbs.

– Magnesium-alloy construction, passive thermal design (no fan), weather-sealed, weighing just 1.19 lbs. Stabilization and display – Up to 7.5 stops of VR, 4.0-inch vari-angle LCD with 3,070K-dot resolution, plus Nikon’s first digital hot shoe for direct accessory integration.

Launched alongside the ZR, the Nikon ME-D10 shotgun microphone connects directly via the digital shoe and features two recording modes:

PURE Mode – Natural, uncolored sound with wide dynamic range.

FOCUS Mode – Voice isolation for interviews, outdoor shoots, or streaming.

To learn more about the Nikon ZR, check out our initial impressions video down below.

Price and Availability

The Nikon ZR Cinema Camera will be available in late October 2025, starting at $2,199.95 (body only). Nikon is also offering several bundles at launch:

ZR + NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 — $2,749.95

ZR + NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 — $2,849.95

ZR + NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 — $2,499.95

The Nikon ME-D10 shotgun microphone will also ship in October for $339.95.



United States



United Kingdom

Should You Pre-Order?

The Nikon ZR represents Nikon’s most ambitious move into professional video, bringing RED’s cinema-grade workflow to a wider audience at a relatively affordable price point. Early demand is likely to be strong among indie filmmakers and hybrid shooters eager to test its 6K RAW and RED color capabilities.

Discounts are unlikely at launch, but retailers may offer bundles with accessories or exclusive pre-order promotions. If you want to secure the ZR for production work this year, pre-ordering ensures you don’t face delays as initial stock moves quickly.

We’ll continue tracking pre-order bundles, shipping updates, and stock availability as the ZR’s release date approaches.