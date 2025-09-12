DJI Mini 5 Pro Rumored to Launch Next Week With 1-Inch Sensor and LiDAR

The DJI Mini 5 Pro could be just days away. A wave of new leaks and insider reports suggest the compact drone will make its official debut on September 16, with units expected to arrive in stores by September 17.

Release Date and Pricing Rumors

DJI insider Jasper Ellens of DroneXL claims that multiple sources have pointed to an mid September launch. Pricing is said to start at €799 (around $799 USD) for the base package, which excludes the RC2 remote. For those needing the controller, the Fly More Combo is rumored to cost €1,129, while a bundle with ND filters could go for €1,229.

Interestingly, reports also suggest that batteries from the DJI Mini 3 and Mini 4 may be compatible with the upcoming drone, offering a potential cost-saving advantage for existing owners.

Leaked Images and Features

Leaked marketing materials and even a product teaser from accessory maker Freewell, which announced ND and special effects filters for the drone, add weight to speculation that launch is imminent.

According to reports, the Mini 5 Pro will retain its sub-250 gram weight, keeping it exempt from air regulations in most regions. The major upgrade appears to be a 1-inch image sensor, a significant jump from the Mini 4’s 1/1.3-inch sensor and more in line with the larger DJI Air 3S.

Another rumored addition is a forward-facing LiDAR sensor integrated into its omnidirectional obstacle avoidance system, potentially improving low-light and nighttime safety.

Expected Specs at a Glance

Sub-250g lightweight and foldable design

1-inch sensor with up to 4K/120fps video

True vertical shooting with 225° gimbal rotation

“48mm medium telephoto mode” via in-camera crop

Nightscape omnidirectional obstacle sensing with LiDAR

ActiveTrack support for running, cycling, and more

Up to 36 minutes of flight time

Wow, another #Mini5 picture #dump from a international webshop today. Showing details from the new propellers, new click ND's and batteries in higher detail then before. The Mini 5 really is coming closer and it's already September! Cheers, Jasperhttps://t.co/Rjtxf4cnR3 — Jasper Ellens | X27 (@JasperEllens) September 3, 2025

What to Expect

The Mini 5 Pro is rumored to offer a mix of portability and pro-level features, including vertical shooting for social media creators and enhanced safety with LiDAR-assisted obstacle detection. With leaked images, accessory announcements, and retailer-level pricing already circulating, it seems likely that DJI’s announcement is around the corner.

That said, DJI has yet to officially confirm the Mini 5 Pro, so these details remain speculative until launch day.