Nikon Offers Huge Rebates on Cameras and Lenses This September

by Darryl Lara

posted Friday, September 12, 2025 at 1:24 PM EDT

Nikon Mirrorless Cameras banner.

Nikon has rolled out a massive rebate program on its cameras and lenses this September, just weeks after implementing its second price hike of the year. The increase, largely driven by U.S. tariffs on Japanese-made products, has pushed retail prices upward—but these new rebates make it one of the best times to buy Nikon gear in 2025.

 

Photographers and filmmakers can save anywhere from $60 to several thousand dollars depending on the product. The promo covers everything from entry-level Z-mount primes to Nikon’s flagship mirrorless cameras and exotic F-mount telephoto lenses.

 

Nikon Cameras With Rebates

Some of Nikon’s most popular cameras are part of the deal, including the brand-new Nikon Zf Silver, the hybrid-friendly Z6 III, and the flagship Z8 and Z9 bodies. Even DSLR holdouts like the Nikon D850 and D780 are included.

 

Highlights:

Nikon Lenses With Rebates

The ever-popular “trinity” of f/2.8 zooms—14-24mm f/2.8 S, 24-70mm f/2.8 S, and 70-200mm f/2.8 S—are all discounted by up to $500. Prime shooters can also grab rebates on the 50mm f/1.8 S or the ultra-fast 50mm f/1.2 S. For wildlife and sports photographers, super-telephotos like the 400mm f/2.8 TC S and 600mm f/4 TC S carry rebates of $1,000–$1,500.

 

Highlights:

The rebate program also covers legacy F-mount glass, including super-telephotos with savings that climb as high as $4,800 on the 800mm f/5.6E FL ED VR.

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Nikon Gear?

For anyone eyeing a Nikon body or lens, September is shaping up to be an excellent time to buy. The rebates are valid September 28th, but availability may vary depending on stock. With new price increases in effect, these discounts help offset the higher retail costs.

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade to Nikon’s latest Z-series cameras or stock up on lenses, this is one of the better opportunities of 2025 so far.

Full List of Nikon Camera and Lenses with Rebates at B&H

Category

Product

Current Price

Rebate

B&H Link

Cameras

Nikon D780

$2,146

$200

View

Cameras

Nikon D850

$2,596

$300

View

Cameras

Nikon Z30

$806

$100

View

Cameras

Nikon Z50II

$1,006

$200

View

Cameras

Nikon Zfc

$1,056

$100

View

Cameras

Nikon Zf

$2,196

$200

View

Cameras

Nikon Z5

$1,446

$300

View

Cameras

Nikon Z6II

$1,746

$200

View

Cameras

Nikon Z6III

$2,696

$500

View

Cameras

Nikon Z7II

$2,496

$500

View

Cameras

Nikon Z8

$4,296

$500

View

Cameras

Nikon Z9

$5,896

$500

View

Z Lenses

NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S

$1,396

$200

View

Z Lenses

NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S

$666

$100

View

Z Lenses

NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 S

$2,896

$500

View

Z Lenses

NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3

$946

$100

View

Z Lenses

NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.2 S

$2,246

$200

View

Z Lenses

NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S

$2,696

$500

View

Z Lenses

NIKKOR Z MC 105mm f/2.8 S

$1,146

$200

View

Z Lenses

NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S

$1,146

$100

View

Z Lenses

NIKKOR Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 S

$2,946

$400

View

Z Lenses

NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC S

$14,696

$1,000

View

Z Lenses

NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 TC S

$16,196

$1,500

View

Z Lenses

NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8

$296

$100

View

Z Lenses

NIKKOR Z 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ

$396

$60

View

Z Lenses

NIKKOR Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena

$2,596

$200

View

Z Lenses

NIKKOR Z 28-75mm f/2.8

$1,196

$100

View

Z Lenses

NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2

$296

$80

View

Z Lenses

NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S

$2,546

$400

View

F Lenses

NIKKOR 24mm f/1.4 G ED

$1,996

$600

View

F Lenses

NIKKOR 28mm f/1.4 E ED

$1,996

$600

View

F Lenses

NIKKOR 35mm f/1.4 G ED

$1,696.95

$150

View

F Lenses

NIKKOR 58mm f/1.4 G

$1,596

$440

View

F Lenses

NIKKOR 85mm f/1.4 G

$1,596

$440

View

F Lenses

NIKKOR 105mm f/1.4 E ED

$2,096

$200

View

F Lenses

NIKKOR 16-35mm f/4 G ED

$1,096

$350

View

F Lenses

NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4 E FL ED

$12,396

$4,400

View

F Lenses

NIKKOR 400mm f/2.8 E FL ED

$11,196

$3,300

View

F Lenses

NIKKOR 500mm f/4 E ED

$10,296

$3,000

View

F Lenses

NIKKOR 600mm f/4 E ED

$12,296

$3,600

View

F Lenses

NIKKOR 800mm f/5.6 E FL ED

$16,296

$4,800

View

 

