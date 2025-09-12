Nikon Offers Huge Rebates on Cameras and Lenses This September

Nikon has rolled out a massive rebate program on its cameras and lenses this September, just weeks after implementing its second price hike of the year. The increase, largely driven by U.S. tariffs on Japanese-made products, has pushed retail prices upward—but these new rebates make it one of the best times to buy Nikon gear in 2025.

Photographers and filmmakers can save anywhere from $60 to several thousand dollars depending on the product. The promo covers everything from entry-level Z-mount primes to Nikon’s flagship mirrorless cameras and exotic F-mount telephoto lenses.

** Affiliate links may earn Imaging Resource a commission on qualifying purchases. **

Nikon Cameras With Rebates

Some of Nikon’s most popular cameras are part of the deal, including the brand-new Nikon Zf Silver, the hybrid-friendly Z6 III, and the flagship Z8 and Z9 bodies. Even DSLR holdouts like the Nikon D850 and D780 are included.

Highlights:

Nikon Lenses With Rebates

The ever-popular “trinity” of f/2.8 zooms—14-24mm f/2.8 S, 24-70mm f/2.8 S, and 70-200mm f/2.8 S—are all discounted by up to $500. Prime shooters can also grab rebates on the 50mm f/1.8 S or the ultra-fast 50mm f/1.2 S. For wildlife and sports photographers, super-telephotos like the 400mm f/2.8 TC S and 600mm f/4 TC S carry rebates of $1,000–$1,500.

Highlights:

The rebate program also covers legacy F-mount glass, including super-telephotos with savings that climb as high as $4,800 on the 800mm f/5.6E FL ED VR.

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Nikon Gear?

For anyone eyeing a Nikon body or lens, September is shaping up to be an excellent time to buy. The rebates are valid September 28th, but availability may vary depending on stock. With new price increases in effect, these discounts help offset the higher retail costs.

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade to Nikon’s latest Z-series cameras or stock up on lenses, this is one of the better opportunities of 2025 so far.

Full List of Nikon Camera and Lenses with Rebates at B&H