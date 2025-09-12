|Back To News
Sigma 135mm f/1.4 DG Art: The New Bokeh Boss
posted Friday, September 12, 2025 at 2:30 PM EDT
Whether you're upgrading to the f/1.4 for its groundbreaking aperture or sticking with the tried-and-true f/1.8 for its versatility, Sigma’s 135mm lineup is earning serious praise across the board—read our coverage here. I've collected this best reviews in this roundup. Sigma 135mm f/1.4 DG Art: The New Bokeh Boss starts below. The latest and arguably greatest lens from Sigma is available for preorder now from B&H for $1899.00. Let's start with a video from our editor-in-chief, David Schloss.
Sigma 135mm f1.4: The Portrait Lens Sony Should’ve Made
- Build & Ergonomics: It’s hefty—no surprise given the glass inside—but the build quality is premium, with weather sealing and a tactile focus ring that feels pro-grade.
- Use Case: Ideal for controlled environments, such as studio or outdoor portrait sessions. Not exactly a walkaround lens, but a creative powerhouse when precision and aesthetic matter.
- Video Potential: The rendering and subject isolation make it a compelling option for filmmakers seeking a distinctive look.
Sigma 135mm f/1.4 DG 'Art' Lens Review
A comprehensive breakdown of Sigma’s newest flagship portrait lens. Reviewers rave about its optical clarity, build quality, and standout bokeh performance. Ideal for photographers who want a fast telephoto prime that doesn’t compromise. A NEVER BEFORE SEEN LENS: Sigma 135 1.4 Review (WOW!)
This one’s all about first impressions—and they’re glowing. The reviewer is stunned by the lens’s rendering and calls it a “bokeh monster.” Great for seeing real-world results and initial reactions. Sigma 135mm F1.4 DG | ART Review: World's First F1.4 at ...
A deep dive into the technical innovation behind the world’s first 135mm f/1.4 lens. If you’re curious about how Sigma pulled off this optical feat, this video is a must-watch. Sigma 135mm f/1.4 DG – The New Bokeh King Has Arrived
Bold claim, but well-supported—this video showcases stunning sample shots and explains why this lens is redefining portrait photography. A great visual reference for bokeh lovers. Sigma 135mm f1.4 DG Art REVIEW: Bokeh Monster In-Depth!
If you want to geek out over bokeh, this is your jam. The reviewer goes frame-by-frame to show how the lens handles highlights, depth, and subject isolation. Also see Sigma 135mm F1.8 ART Review For Video Use - Better Than Sigma 105mm F1.4?
You don't have to take YouTubers words for it, all reviewers are buzzing about the new Sigma 135mm F/1.4 DG Art lens—and for good reason. It’s the world’s first autofocus 135mm lens with an f/1.4 aperture for full-frame mirrorless cameras, and it’s making waves in the portrait photography world.
Key Praise Highlights
- Bokeh Mastery: The lens delivers exceptionally smooth, creamy bokeh, even surpassing Sigma’s own 105mm f/1.4 “Bokeh Master” in size and softness.
- Sharpness Wide Open: Reviewers consistently note tack-sharp image quality even at f/1.4, with minimal aberrations and excellent edge-to-edge resolution.
- Autofocus Performance: Thanks to dual HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) motors, autofocus is fast, accurate, and reliable—even for moving subjects like birds in flight.
- Build Quality: True to Sigma’s Art line, the lens is robust and weather-resistant, with thoughtful features like a de-clickable aperture ring, customizable AFL buttons, and a removable Arca-Swiss tripod collar.
- Portrait Powerhouse: The 135mm focal length combined with f/1.4 compression creates a dimensional, cut-out look that’s ideal for high-end portraiture, fashion, and weddings.
Trade-Offs
- Size & Weight: At over 1.4kg, it’s hefty—closer in profile to a 200mm f/2 than a typical 135mm lens.
- Price Point: At $1,899, it’s a premium investment, but reviewers argue the performance justifies the cost.
If you’re chasing cinematic depth and elite portrait rendering, this lens is shaping up to be a game-changer. Expect it to sell out and if interested, it's recommened to preorder now from B&H for $1899.00.