Sigma 135mm f/1.4 DG Art: The New Bokeh Boss

Whether you're upgrading to the f/1.4 for its groundbreaking aperture or sticking with the tried-and-true f/1.8 for its versatility, Sigma’s 135mm lineup is earning serious praise across the board—read our coverage here. I've collected this best reviews in this roundup. Sigma 135mm f/1.4 DG Art: The New Bokeh Boss starts below. The latest and arguably greatest lens from Sigma is available for preorder now from B&H for $1899.00. Let's start with a video from our editor-in-chief, David Schloss.

Sigma 135mm f1.4: The Portrait Lens Sony Should’ve Made

Optical Performance : The lens delivers stunning sharpness even wide open at f/1.4, with creamy bokeh and minimal aberrations. It’s built for serious portrait shooters who crave depth and clarity.

Build & Ergonomics: It’s hefty—no surprise given the glass inside—but the build quality is premium, with weather sealing and a tactile focus ring that feels pro-grade.

It’s hefty—no surprise given the glass inside—but the build quality is premium, with weather sealing and a tactile focus ring that feels pro-grade. Use Case: Ideal for controlled environments, such as studio or outdoor portrait sessions. Not exactly a walkaround lens, but a creative powerhouse when precision and aesthetic matter.

Ideal for controlled environments, such as studio or outdoor portrait sessions. Not exactly a walkaround lens, but a creative powerhouse when precision and aesthetic matter. Video Potential: The rendering and subject isolation make it a compelling option for filmmakers seeking a distinctive look.

Sigma 135mm f/1.4 DG 'Art' Lens Review

A comprehensive breakdown of Sigma’s newest flagship portrait lens. Reviewers rave about its optical clarity, build quality, and standout bokeh performance. Ideal for photographers who want a fast telephoto prime that doesn’t compromise. A NEVER BEFORE SEEN LENS: Sigma 135 1.4 Review (WOW!)

This one’s all about first impressions—and they’re glowing. The reviewer is stunned by the lens’s rendering and calls it a “bokeh monster.” Great for seeing real-world results and initial reactions. Sigma 135mm F1.4 DG | ART Review: World's First F1.4 at ...

A deep dive into the technical innovation behind the world’s first 135mm f/1.4 lens. If you’re curious about how Sigma pulled off this optical feat, this video is a must-watch. Sigma 135mm f/1.4 DG – The New Bokeh King Has Arrived

Bold claim, but well-supported—this video showcases stunning sample shots and explains why this lens is redefining portrait photography. A great visual reference for bokeh lovers. Sigma 135mm f1.4 DG Art REVIEW: Bokeh Monster In-Depth!

If you want to geek out over bokeh, this is your jam. The reviewer goes frame-by-frame to show how the lens handles highlights, depth, and subject isolation. Also see Sigma 135mm F1.8 ART Review For Video Use - Better Than Sigma 105mm F1.4?

A filmmaker’s take on the f/1.8 Art lens. The video covers flaring, contrast, focus breathing, and bokeh rendering in motion—perfect for those shooting cinematic content.

You don't have to take YouTubers words for it, all reviewers are buzzing about the new Sigma 135mm F/1.4 DG Art lens—and for good reason. It’s the world’s first autofocus 135mm lens with an f/1.4 aperture for full-frame mirrorless cameras, and it’s making waves in the portrait photography world.

Key Praise Highlights

Bokeh Mastery : The lens delivers exceptionally smooth, creamy bokeh, even surpassing Sigma’s own 105mm f/1.4 “Bokeh Master” in size and softness.

: The lens delivers exceptionally smooth, creamy bokeh, even surpassing Sigma’s own 105mm f/1.4 “Bokeh Master” in size and softness. Sharpness Wide Open : Reviewers consistently note tack-sharp image quality even at f/1.4, with minimal aberrations and excellent edge-to-edge resolution.

: Reviewers consistently note tack-sharp image quality even at f/1.4, with minimal aberrations and excellent edge-to-edge resolution. Autofocus Performance : Thanks to dual HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) motors, autofocus is fast, accurate, and reliable—even for moving subjects like birds in flight.

: Thanks to dual HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) motors, autofocus is fast, accurate, and reliable—even for moving subjects like birds in flight. Build Quality : True to Sigma’s Art line, the lens is robust and weather-resistant, with thoughtful features like a de-clickable aperture ring, customizable AFL buttons, and a removable Arca-Swiss tripod collar.

: True to Sigma’s Art line, the lens is robust and weather-resistant, with thoughtful features like a de-clickable aperture ring, customizable AFL buttons, and a removable Arca-Swiss tripod collar. Portrait Powerhouse: The 135mm focal length combined with f/1.4 compression creates a dimensional, cut-out look that’s ideal for high-end portraiture, fashion, and weddings.

Trade-Offs

Size & Weigh t: At over 1.4kg, it’s hefty—closer in profile to a 200mm f/2 than a typical 135mm lens.

t: At over 1.4kg, it’s hefty—closer in profile to a 200mm f/2 than a typical 135mm lens. Price Point: At $1,899, it’s a premium investment, but reviewers argue the performance justifies the cost.

If you’re chasing cinematic depth and elite portrait rendering, this lens is shaping up to be a game-changer. Expect it to sell out and if interested, it's recommened to preorder now from B&H for $1899.00.