The Fujifilm GFX100RF Back in Stock at Retail Price

The Fujifilm GFX100RF is finally back in stock at B&H Photo, available at its base retail price of $5,599.95. Popular Fujifilm cameras have a reputation for selling out quickly, often commanding inflated prices on the secondhand market, so seeing this medium format model listed at SRP is a rare opportunity.

Currently, the silver version is available, while the black version remains on backorder. Given the high demand for Fujifilm’s latest rangefinder-style medium format release, stock may not last long.

Buy now at B&H Photo: Fujifilm GFX100RF - $5,599.95

Why the Fujifilm GFX100RF Is So Popular

Launched earlier this year, the GFX100RF is Fujifilm’s newest rangefinder-style medium format camera, built for street, travel, and everyday photography. It features a 102-megapixel BSI CMOS II sensor paired with the X-Processor 5, delivering exceptional resolution, 16-bit RAW support, and fast overall performance with up to 6 fps shooting and 4K video recording.

In our review, the GFX100RF impressed with its compact, lightweight body and thoughtful design. It inherits popular features from the X100VI, including a leaf shutter and built-in ND filter, making it a unique blend of Fujifilm’s medium format power and X-series usability.

Key features include:

102MP Medium Format Sensor + X-Processor 5 — Exceptional resolution, wide dynamic range, and intelligent hybrid autofocus.

— Exceptional resolution, wide dynamic range, and intelligent hybrid autofocus. Built-In 35mm f/4 Lens — Equivalent to 28mm on full-frame, versatile for street, travel, and documentary work.

— Equivalent to 28mm on full-frame, versatile for street, travel, and documentary work. Compact, Rangefinder-Inspired Design — Lightweight body (1.6 lb) with offset EVF and premium styling.

— Lightweight body (1.6 lb) with offset EVF and premium styling. 5.76M-Dot OLED EVF + 3.2" Tilting LCD — Bright, sharp displays for flexible composition.

— Bright, sharp displays for flexible composition. 20 Film Simulation Modes — Includes classics like Provia, Velvia, Classic Chrome, Nostalgic Neg, and Eterna Cinema.

Who Is This For and Is It a Good Time to Buy?

The GFX100RF is aimed at advanced photographers who want a compact, everyday carry camera with the benefits of a medium format sensor. Its fixed-lens design makes it ideal for street, travel, and documentary shooting, while still delivering the detail and tonality that medium format is known for.

With its high demand and limited availability, this is one of the best times to secure the GFX100RF at retail price. If you’ve been waiting for stock to return, now’s the moment to grab one before availability tightens again.

