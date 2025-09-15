Thypoch Launches Simera 50mm f/1.4 Vintage Prime for Nikon Z

Thypoch has announced the Simera 50mm f/1.4, a fast manual-focus prime lens for Nikon Z-mount mirrorless cameras. The lens is also being offered in Leica M-mount, expanding the company’s growing lineup of vintage-inspired optics.

Known for producing affordable yet high-quality manual primes, Thypoch continues to position itself as an alternative to Voigtländer, delivering lenses with a similar tactile shooting experience at a lower price point.

A Versatile Fast Prime

The Simera 50mm f/1.4 offers a normal field of view that makes it suitable for portraits, street photography, travel, and general-purpose shooting. Its bright maximum aperture provides strong low-light performance, while the 14-blade diaphragm creates smooth, rounded bokeh.

Inside, the optical design is made up of eight elements in six groups, including an aspherical element, an extra-low dispersion (ED) element, and three high-refractive index (HRI) elements. This configuration helps suppress spherical and chromatic aberrations while preserving fine detail and tonal transitions. Thypoch also applies multi-layer coatings to the glass, which, combined with the HRI elements, allow the lens to achieve a T1.5 transmission value for bright and vibrant rendering even in difficult lighting.

Build and Handling

Like other Thypoch lenses, the Simera 50mm f/1.4 features an all-metal construction with a smooth, damped focusing ring for precise manual control. A floating lens element design improves performance across the focusing range, which extends down to 0.45 meters with a 1:6.4 magnification ratio, making it useful for close-up portraits.

A tactile resistance point at 0.7 meters provides a signal to photographers that it is best to switch to the EVF for more accurate focusing at closer distances. Videographers benefit from a de-click switch on the aperture ring, enabling smooth exposure adjustments while recording.

The lens weighs 308.5 grams, measures 71.6 millimeters in length, and accepts 49mm front filters.

Pricing and Availability

The Thypoch Simera 50mm f/1.4 be available in black and silver finishes for $549 USD. Preorders are now open through authorized retailers.