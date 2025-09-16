DJI Teases Mini 5 Pro Launch Set for September 17

After months of leaks and speculation, DJI has officially confirmed that the Mini 5 Pro will debut on September 17 at 8 AM EDT / 1 PM BST / 10 PM AEST. The company dropped a short teaser video across its social channels with the tagline “Pro in Mini”, signaling that its next ultra-light drone will carry advanced imaging features previously reserved for larger models.

1-Inch Sensor Confirmed

One of the most significant details confirmed in the teaser is the inclusion of a 1-inch camera sensor. This upgrade promises better low-light performance and higher image quality compared to earlier Mini-series drones. The move narrows the gap between the lightweight Mini line and DJI’s mid-tier drones, such as the Air 3S.

While the Air 3S still differentiates itself with a 70mm telephoto camera alongside its 1/1.3-inch wide sensor, the Mini 5 Pro could match its image quality at wide-angle focal lengths thanks to the larger sensor.

Camera and Video Specs

The teaser also revealed that the Mini 5 Pro will feature a 24mm f/1.8 lens paired with a 50-megapixel sensor. According to leaks, the drone will support 4K/60p HDR recording with up to 14 stops of dynamic range, as well as 4K/120p slow-motion capture.

Color workflows will benefit from 10-bit recording in H.265 with D-Log M and HLG modes, giving creators more flexibility in post-production.

Gimbal Flexibility and Obstacle Avoidance

Another highlight is the gimbal’s 225-degree rotation range, enabling true vertical shooting for social media content as well as creative angle options for filmmakers.

The Mini 5 Pro will also feature front-facing obstacle sensors in addition to omnidirectional cameras mounted at an angle. Rumors suggest that DJI is incorporating LiDAR-based obstacle avoidance, which could significantly improve flight safety in low-light conditions.

Uncertainty Over U.S. Availability

One lingering question is whether the Mini 5 Pro will be officially available in the United States. DJI’s recently launched Mavic 4 Pro is not currently sold through DJI’s U.S. store, although third-party retailers have imported it at a premium. It’s possible that the Mini 5 Pro could follow a similar distribution path.

DJI fans won’t have to wait long for full details—the official announcement will stream live on September 17 at 8 AM EDT / 1 PM BST / 10 PM AEST.