Schneider Kreuznach and LK Samyang Unveil AF 24-60mm F/2.8 FE Zoom at IBC 2025

At this year’s IBC 2025 trade show in Amsterdam, German optics specialist Schneider Kreuznach and Korean lens maker LK Samyang announced their latest collaboration: the AF 24-60mm F/2.8 FE. The new wide-to-standard zoom is designed for Sony E-mount cameras and marks the companies’ second joint project following the AF 14-24mm F/2.8 FE released earlier this year.

A Compact All-Around Zoom

The AF 24-60mm F/2.8 FE covers versatile focal lengths suitable for landscapes, weddings, events, travel, and everyday shooting. The lens features a constant f/2.8 aperture, offering consistent low-light performance and depth-of-field control across the zoom range.

Despite its bright aperture, the lens was designed to be compact and lightweight, making it appealing to photographers and hybrid shooters who need a portable kit without compromising optical quality. Schneider and Samyang emphasized that the lens has been optimized for both stills and video, with features tailored for content creators and vloggers.

A Growing Collaboration

Speaking on the launch, Piet Thiele, Head of Photo/Cine at Schneider Kreuznach, said:

“At the beginning of the year, we laid the successful foundation for our partnership with LK Samyang with the AF 14-24mm F/2.8 FE. With the new AF 24-60mm F/2.8 FE, we are now following up quickly on our collaboration and taking the next step: a versatile zoom lens that gives creative minds even more freedom to realize their ideas and discover new perspectives.”

Echoing the sentiment, Bonwook Koo, CEO of LK Samyang, noted:

“The AF 24-60mm F/2.8 FE is the second zoom lens co-developed with Schneider-Kreuznach and represents a significant milestone in completing our zoom lens portfolio. By combining over 50 years of optical expertise with the proven experience from our collaboration with Schneider, we continue to deliver innovative solutions that inspire creators worldwide.”

Pricing and Availability

While Schneider and Samyang have yet to confirm pricing or release timing, the companies’ first joint lens—the AF 14-24mm F/2.8 FE—launched in Japan earlier this year and reached the U.S. market a few months later under the Rokinon branding. Based on that rollout, the AF 24-60mm F/2.8 FE is expected to follow a similar schedule, with availability likely in late 2025.