Canon Partners with NWSL to Elevate Visual Storytelling and Fan Engagement

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) has announced a new multiyear content partnership with Canon, aimed at enhancing how the league captures and shares the game’s biggest moments. The collaboration will merge the excitement of women’s soccer with Canon’s expertise in imaging technology to elevate visual storytelling and deepen fan engagement across platforms.

Canon’s Role in the NWSL

As one of the world’s leading names in photography, video, and broadcast solutions, Canon will provide the NWSL with access to its professional imaging equipment. This includes mirrorless and cinema cameras, lenses, and printing solutions, empowering all 14 league clubs to deliver high-quality in-game coverage, behind-the-scenes storytelling, and immersive fan experiences.

A centerpiece of the partnership is the launch of the NWSL Content Series, which will feature segments like Goal of the Week and spotlight-style features showcasing player personalities and creativity. Canon will also present the new Shot of the Week social media series, celebrating standout plays and moments throughout the season.

Statements from the League and Canon

“The NWSL has so much to offer our fans from a sporting, cultural, and lifestyle perspective, and Canon is the perfect partner to help us tap into the incredible narratives around our league that resonate with the fanbases and communities who are committed to growing the game,” said Matt Soloff, NWSL Senior Vice President of Partnerships.

Hiroto Kato, Vice President of Business Planning and Strategy at Canon U.S.A., Inc., added:

“Partnering with the NWSL is an incredible opportunity to celebrate the power of sport and storytelling. As a leader in digital imaging solutions, Canon is proud to help capture the passion, precision, and perseverance of these world-class athletes—frame by frame. Together we’re not just documenting history; we’re inspiring the next generation through every shot.”

Beyond the Pitch

Canon’s involvement will also extend to fan-facing initiatives, such as exclusive photo activations at NWSL matches and content collaborations designed to highlight the league’s community impact. By combining professional storytelling with grassroots fan contributions, the partnership aims to engage audiences from both sides of the lens—professional photographers and supporters in the stands alike.

Canon’s technology portfolio already spans an impressive range, from the flagship EOS R1 and R3 still cameras to the versatile EOS R5C hybrid and compact EOS C50 cinema camera. For filmmakers, Canon’s C500 Mark III remains a top-tier choice for cinematic production, while its extensive RF-mount lens ecosystem supports creators at all levels.

A Shared Vision

The partnership underscores the shared commitment of both Canon and the NWSL to spotlight women’s soccer through cutting-edge content and creative storytelling. Together, the two organizations plan to celebrate the sport, empower creators, and capture the moments that define the league and its athletes for years to come.