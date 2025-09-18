DJI Teases Osmo Nano Modular Action Camera Launching September 23

DJI is gearing up for yet another major product launch this month. Following the announcement of the Mini 5 Pro, the company has now confirmed that it will introduce the Osmo Nano action camera on September 23, 2025, at 8 a.m. EDT. The teaser, posted across DJI’s platforms, carries the tagline “Own the Moment” and shows a small, square camera module snapping onto a larger unit—hinting strongly at a modular design.

A Modular Take on Action Cameras

The teaser clip, while brief, suggests that the Osmo Nano will feature a detachable setup: a compact camera module paired with a larger housing that may include a battery pack and a display. The clicking mechanism recalls Insta360’s modular Go series, particularly the recently released Insta360 Go Ultra, which uses a similar snap-on approach.

Leaks suggest the Osmo Nano will ship in two storage options—64GB and 128GB—and feature built-in memory alongside a microSD card slot. Other details include:

OLED HD touchscreen for monitoring, control, and remote shooting

Magnetic back and sides with switchable polarity for flexible mounting

Fast charging, with the camera reaching 80% in just 20 minutes

U.S. Availability and Market Context

Unlike the Mini 5 Pro drone, which skipped an official U.S. release due to regulatory hurdles, the Osmo Nano teaser is front and center on DJI’s U.S. website. That strongly suggests the modular action camera will launch globally, including in the United States, making it an appealing option for content creators eager for fresh gear in the action camera space.

The timing of this release also positions DJI to directly challenge Insta360 and GoPro. With its rumored lightweight design, quick-charging system, and modular flexibility, the Osmo Nano could emerge as a strong competitor for creators who want portability without sacrificing performance.

Pricing and Bundles

According to leaks published by DroneXL, the 64GB Osmo Nano will retail for $399.99, while the 128GB variant will cost $429.99. Multiple bundles and dedicated accessories are also expected to roll out alongside the camera.

With the official reveal just days away, the Osmo Nano looks set to expand DJI’s lineup into an increasingly competitive modular action camera market—potentially reshaping what creators can expect from ultra-compact video tools.