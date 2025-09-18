SmallRig Unveils Nikon ZR Cage Kits to Transform the Camera Into a Pro Video Rig

Hot on the heels of Nikon’s first cinema camera announcement, the Nikon ZR, accessory maker SmallRig has introduced a lineup of cage kits designed to turn the new body into a fully capable video rig. The release includes multiple options, from a simple L-shaped grip to a fully outfitted advanced cage system, giving filmmakers and content creators flexibility in how they build out their setup.

Options for Every Workflow

The most affordable option is the L-Shaped Handle, which adds a larger grip to the Nikon ZR. Made from cold-resistant silicone, the handle provides a non-slip hold for more stable handheld operation. Its base is also Arca-Swiss compatible, making it easy to mount on gimbals and tripods.

For creators who need more flexibility, the Basic Cage Kit wraps the camera in a lightweight metal frame, protecting it from bumps while adding multiple mounting points on the top and sides for accessories such as monitors, mics, and lights. It also features a cable clamp for HDMI and USB-C, ensuring secure and uninterrupted connections during recording.

The Basic Cage with Top Handle configuration improves mobility, making it easier to shoot from dynamic angles while still offering plenty of accessory mounting options.

At the top of the lineup is the Advanced Cage Kit, which includes an additional side handle and a NATO rail system. The side handle can rotate 360 degrees, allowing operators to customize their grip for better control in handheld or low-angle shooting situations.

Unlocking the Nikon ZR’s Potential

One of the Nikon ZR’s trade-offs as a cinema-first mirrorless camera is its limited number of native mounting points. SmallRig’s cage systems effectively address this by offering the modularity and expandability filmmakers expect from dedicated cinema rigs. With a full cage, creators can attach monitors, external recorders, audio gear, and other accessories while improving ergonomics for handheld use.

Pricing and Availability

All versions are available to order now, with shipping expected before November 25, 2025.