Nikon Confirms Development of Dedicated Z-Mount Cinema Lenses

Following the debut of its first cinema camera, the Nikon ZR, Nikon has confirmed that it is actively developing dedicated Z-Mount cinema lenses. While the ZR currently works with Nikon’s existing power zoom lenses, the company’s latest statement indicates that a new line of optics designed specifically for cinema production is on the way.

A Move Toward True Cinema Glass

In 2024, Nikon acquired cinema camera maker RED, signaling its commitment to expanding beyond stills and hybrid shooters. At the time, Nikon said it was “actively considering” developing cinema lenses, and the company has now confirmed those plans in a statement to PetaPixel.

Unlike the current NIKKOR Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ lens, which is designed as a hybrid option, the upcoming lineup will be dedicated to professional cinema use. Nikon has teased the new glass with an official “Z Cinema” tagline and a promotional image showing lenses with gold ring accents and 0.8 MOD focus gear rings built directly into the design.

Expanding the Z Cinema Ecosystem

Details remain scarce, but Nikon has already launched a dedicated Instagram account for Z Cinema, which will serve as the hub for updates on lenses, events, and ecosystem news. The company has not yet provided specifications, focal lengths, or a release timeline.

Based on industry patterns, Nikon may follow a strategy similar to Sigma’s Aizu cinema prime series, offering a full range of focal lengths between 18mm and 100mm. Such a lineup would give filmmakers both versatility and consistency across projects.

At the same time, Nikon could look to introduce more affordable hybrid primes, akin to Canon’s VCM L series, offering compact, budget-friendly lenses that pair well with the ZR’s lightweight form factor.

Accessories Already Rolling Out

Even as Nikon works on its cinema lens roadmap, accessory makers are already building around the ZR. SmallRig recently released a series of cage kits for the camera, adding mounting points for monitors, microphones, and external recorders — addressing one of the ZR’s key limitations compared to Sony and Canon’s cinema bodies.

With both Nikon and third-party manufacturers investing in the ZR ecosystem, the system is quickly evolving from a standalone camera to a comprehensive production platform.