7Artisans Launches Affordable AF 24mm f/1.8 Lens for Nikon Z and Leica L Mount

7Artisans has introduced a new AF 24mm f/1.8 fast wide-angle prime lens designed for Nikon Z and Leica L-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras. Priced at $329, the lens expands the brand’s lineup of budget-friendly autofocus primes and joins the Sony E-mount version already available.

A Compact, Versatile Wide-Angle

The 24mm focal length makes the lens well-suited for landscapes, architecture, travel, and astrophotography, while the bright f/1.8 maximum aperture provides flexibility in low-light shooting and the ability to create shallow depth-of-field effects.

Reviews of the Sony E-mount version note that the lens delivers strong center sharpness wide open with corners improving when stopped down to f/2.8. One standout feature is the lack of focus breathing, making it an appealing choice for video shooters as well as still photographers.

Optical and Autofocus Design

The optical formula consists of 14 elements in 11 groups, including two aspherical glass elements, two high refractive index elements, and three ED elements. This design is intended to minimize aberrations, control flare, and produce vibrant color rendering.

7Artisans highlights its Advanced Autofocus Technology, which supports subject detection and Eye AF, providing accurate and reliable performance for portraits and group shots. The lens also includes a stepless aperture ring for smooth exposure adjustments in video work and a USB-C port for firmware updates.

Built with a durable all-metal barrel, the AF 24mm f/1.8 balances affordability with solid construction, offering features typically found in higher-priced primes.

Pricing and Availability

The 7Artisans AF 24mm f/1.8 for Nikon Z and Leica L-mount is now available for pre-order at a retail price of $329.