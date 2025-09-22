Rumored Cameras 2025: What to Expect in the coming months?

Whether you're looking to purchase your first camera or intend to upgrade to the latest model, it is worth taking a look at the rumored camera list to see what the camera industry has on offer in the future.

As more certainty builds around the tariff rate issue, we can expect major camera brands to start rolling out their products. Brace yourselves for some really sleek and powerful cameras.

Canon

Canon EOS R7 Mark II

Let's start with Canon. The company filed as many as 2,329 patents in 2024. That tells us that Canon is constantly innovating, and it has many interesting ideas up its sleeve.

This year, we expect Canon to release the Canon EOS R7 Mark II, which should be Canon's most powerful APS-C censored camera.

That is great news for wildlife photographers, macro-photographers, and videographers, specifically because the Canon EOS R7 Mark II is rumored to feature a 33MP stacked sensor, which can capture still bursts at 40fps and 4K 120p 10-bit with CLog-3.

A stacked sensor offers distinct advantages, including faster burst shooting, reduced rolling shutter effect, and improved image quality. Given its specs, it should be a very powerful system. We aren't sure about its form factor, but with such power, a larger form factor is almost inevitable.

Some people are hoping for neural network image processing in the upcoming Canon EOS R7 Mark II, but the technology has only been utilized by Canon in its top-of-the-line EOS R1 and R5 Mark II models.

While we all wait for its next version, the Canon EOS R7 is still a fairly powerful machine with a 32.5MP APS-C CMOS Sensor and reliable autofocusing abilities.

Canon EOS R6 Mark III

To say that Canon EOS R6 Mark III is a highly anticipated release is an understatement. The camera was expected to be released in 2024 and throughout 2025. It is expected to have a 30 MP sensor reminiscent of the EOS R3.

According to some reports, the sensor is not expected to be stacked, which means it will be slightly slower, but this should be reflected in its price point. The ergonomics are expected to be similar to the R6 Mark II.

While we all wait for the release of R6 Mark III, the R6 Mark II still offers a lot of power and utility.

Canon EOS R8 V

Canon’s EOS R8 series is very popular. They are full-frame cameras that promise great value for money. The EOS R8 V is expected to continue the legacy of its predecessors.

The mirrorless camera is rumored to feature a 24.2 MP full-frame sensor, 4K/60P, C-Log 3, and a similar form factor to the EOS R50 V.

You can still check out the original Canon EOS R8, which offers great value for money.

Canon PowerShot V3

Expected to be released in the second half of 2025, the Canon Powershot V3 is another highly anticipated camera, especially for Vloggers, who prefer a smaller form factor.

The PowerShot V1 was released in Asia earlier. While the V1 was targeted at videographers, the V3 could be designed for photographers. We can only know for sure when the camera is released.

Nikon

Nikon is a major player in the camera industry. The company has a history of setting the industry benchmark. Nikon released the Nikon Z6 III in June 2025, which was received positively by many critics.

The Nikon Z6 III features a partially stacked BSI CMOS sensor with decent specifications, but we can expect Nikon to release a more powerful camera soon.

It is a good time to have a look at the Canon PowerShot V1, which offers plenty of useful features for content creators.

Nikon Z7 III

The Nikon Z7 III is another highly anticipated camera expected to be released this year. The camera is expected to have a stacked 67 MP, full-frame Sony sensor from TowerJazz. This could be the first Nikon full-frame camera to have a Tower Jazz sensor.

This should be a significant improvement from the Z7 II, which hosts a 45.7 MP sensor. Although the camera is generally expected to target photographers, it is also expected to offer powerful video features, including 8K/30p and 4K/60p internal recording with 10-bit color and ProRes RAW.

Moreover, we can expect a more powerful EXPEED 7 processor and AI-based subject detection. It can offer up to 493-point AF and a buffer of up to 20 frames per second, making it a compelling option for all types of photography.

The camera is also rumored to have a multi-axis tilting touchscreen LCD. Expected to be released before November, the camera is likely to appeal to many photographers seeking a solid all-rounder. It will be interesting to see how Nikon prices the Nikon Z7 III as it is in direct competition with the Sony a7R V.

The Nikon Z7 III should be a great camera, however, the Nikon Z7 II is still a very powerful machine and offers a lot of great features.

Sony

Sony A7R VI

Sony is a leading player in the camera industry that knows how to make commercially successful cameras. Their cameras are renowned for utilizing cutting-edge technology, and Sony consistently raises the bar for industry standards with its frequent camera releases.

While Canon and Nikon prepare to release compelling cameras, you cannot expect Sony to sit back and watch. The Sony A7R VI is one of the most-awaited cameras that is expected to be released at the end of 2025.

Many people hope that the camera will house an 80-100 MP full-frame Exmor R BSI CMOS sensor. Sony is renowned for its autofocus capabilities, so we can expect the Sony A7R VI to have even quicker and more accurate focus than its predecessors.

Although Sony’s ‘R’ series is generally geared towards photographers, the Sony A7R VI is expected to have substantial video capabilities. Don't be surprised if the Sony A7R VI comes with 8K video recording with solid heat management.

The Sony a7R V is also a very powerful camera packed with great features.

Sony FX3 II

There are some rumors that Sony FX3 II will be released before the end of 2025.

The camera is expected to feature a 24.2MP stacked sensor, AI-powered autofocus (Utilizing Next-Generation dual Bionz XR processors), enhanced thermal management, and 12-bit RAW recording.

Some reports suggest that it could feature a 6K 120fps open-gate recording and 4K at 120fps with a full sensor readout. Many videographers anxiously await the release of this camera, as it will be a significant upgrade from its predecessor and a dream camera for amateur and professional video makers. While we wait for more information about the FX3 II, the FX3a is a great option for anyone looking for a compact full-frame cinema camera.

DJI

DJI mirrorless Full-frame Mirrorless Camera

The latest rumor suggests that DJI is close to announcing a full-frame camera. Teaser clips about the product are already circulating, hinting that the announcement may be imminent. The camera will host Leica L-mount lenses, but what makes it even more interesting is its potential connection with Hasselblad. Remember that DJI owns Hasselblad. Now try to imagine Hasselblad's color science with Leica lenses.

Rumors suggest that the camera may resemble the Sony FX3 cine camera. With limited information, it is hard to speculate about the camera’s specifications and pricing. However, there are reports that the camera will be announced on September 15, 2025.

Another entrant in the full-frame camera market will make the industry more competitive. With such stiff competition, factors like pricing and new features will determine the market success of these cameras.