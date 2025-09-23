DJI Osmo Nano Announced: Price, Features, and Availability of DJI’s Smallest Modular Action Camera

DJI has officially unveiled the Osmo Nano, its most compact and modular action camera yet. Designed to challenge the Insta360 Go Ultra, the Osmo Nano combines a lightweight camera module with a companion display dock, offering creators a balance of portability, flexibility, and professional-grade shooting features.

The camera will begin its global launch on September 23, 2025, though U.S. availability remains uncertain as DJI continues to “optimize its strategy” for the American market.

DJI Osmo Nano Pricing and Availability

The Osmo Nano will be available starting September 23, 2025, outside of the United States. The company has stated that Osmo Nano will not be "available officially in the U.S. market on official websites upon its global launch." However, the DJI is commited to catering to its U.S. clients and is currently optimizing its strategy "amidst evolving local conditions.”

DJI has not provided details on a U.S. release date, meaning buyers in the U.S. may need to look to third-party sellers or imports until further notice. For Canada, the United Kingdom, and international clients, the Osmo Nano can be purchased from the following.

Key Features of the DJI Osmo Nano

Despite weighing just 52 grams and measuring 52 × 29 × 28mm, the Osmo Nano is packed with features that place it well above entry-level action cams:

1/1.3-inch sensor with 35MP stills (6880 × 5160px)

f/2.8 lens, 143° field of view

Up to 13.5 stops of dynamic range

4K video at 60fps, 4K/120fps slow motion, and 10-bit D-Log M color profiles

SuperNight mode for low-light shooting

42GB internal storage + microSD expansion

Waterproof up to 10m (camera module only)

The camera is supported by DJI’s RockSteady 3.0 stabilization and HorizonBalancing, keeping footage smooth and level even in fast-moving scenarios.

Updated Design and Modular Usability

The Osmo Nano is built around a two-part modular system:

Camera Module: Waterproof, ultra-light, and optimized for mounting in tight spaces

Multifunctional Vision Dock: A 1.96-inch OLED touchscreen that acts as both a control monitor and a fast-charging dock

The dock can:

Recharge the camera to 80% in just 20 minutes

Extend recording up to 200 minutes at 1080p24 or 60 minutes at 4K30

Add a microSD card slot for expanded storage

Serve as a vlogging display when flipped

Both modules are splash-resistant or waterproof, ensuring durability in outdoor conditions.

DJI Osmo Nano vs Insta360 Go Ultra

The Osmo Nano is positioned directly against the Insta360 Go Ultra, but with some key differences:

Sensor: The Go Ultra features a slightly larger sensor, though real-world gains are expected to be minimal.

The Go Ultra features a slightly larger sensor, though real-world gains are expected to be minimal. Stills: Go Ultra leads with 50MP images, while the Osmo Nano offers 35MP output.

Go Ultra leads with 50MP images, while the Osmo Nano offers 35MP output. Display: The Go Ultra has a larger built-in display, while the Osmo Nano’s smaller 1.96-inch touchscreen prioritizes compactness.

The Go Ultra has a larger built-in display, while the Osmo Nano’s smaller 1.96-inch touchscreen prioritizes compactness. Storage: The Osmo Nano offers internal storage, which the Go Ultra lacks.

The Osmo Nano offers internal storage, which the Go Ultra lacks. Design: The Osmo Nano’s slimmer modular design makes it easier to mount in creative setups, while the Go Ultra’s bulkier body favors usability with its larger display.

For size and flexibility, the Osmo Nano may be the better choice. For users who value a bigger screen and don’t mind extra weight, the Go Ultra holds the advantage.

Features for Creators

DJI has included multiple features tailored for content creators:

Dual built-in microphones with support for DJI wireless mics (no receiver required)

ND filter compatibility for exposure control

Full mounting accessory kit included in the box

Gesture control support for selfies

