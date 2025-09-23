GoPro Max 2 Launched: Price, 8K 360 Video Features, and Where to Buy

GoPro has officially launched the Max 2, its first true 8K 360 action camera and successor to the original 2019 Max. Entering a market now defined by the DJI Osmo 360 and Insta360 X5, the Max 2 is aimed at creators who want the highest-resolution immersive video available.

GoPro claims the Max 2 is the only action camera capable of capturing “True 8K 360 video,” delivering 21% more resolution than rival models for sharper details and greater flexibility when reframing.

GoPro Max 2 Pricing and Availability

The GoPro Max 2 is available for preorder now at $499.99, with shipping set to begin on September 30, 2025. It is compatible with 16 GoPro mounts and accessories designed for 360 cameras, all sold separately.

Key Features of the GoPro Max 2

The Max 2 brings major upgrades in video quality, stabilization, and audio, making it GoPro’s most advanced 360 camera yet.

8K 30p 360 video recording

5.6K 60p and 4K 100p 360 modes

Single-lens mode: Up to 4K 60p or 1080p 60p

29MP 360 photos and 12MP single-lens stills

GP-Log + 10-bit recording across modes

HyperSmooth stabilization in both 360 and single-lens modes

Specialized capture modes: 360 TimeWarp, Night Mode, Time Lapse

Advanced features via GoPro Labs, including dual-hemisphere capture, 300Mbps high-bitrate recording, and expanded exposure tools

Audio and Connectivity

One of the Max 2’s standout features is its six-microphone array, which GoPro says delivers industry-leading audio performance.

Supports ambisonic audio capture

Works with wireless mics, including Bluetooth earbuds and Apple AirPods

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, USB-C 3.0

Cloud uploads available via GoPro’s Auto Upload (subscriber feature)

Storage: Single microSD card slot

#GoProMAX2 is here �� Industry-leading, true 8K 360 video delivers 21% more resolution than the competition, resulting in unmatched image quality that you only get from #GoPro.



✔️ Emmy® Award-Winning 360 technology

✔️ The only true 8K 360 camera. No misleading upscaling, no… pic.twitter.com/elwuBFABUb — GoPro (@GoPro) September 23, 2025

Rugged Design and Battery Performance

The GoPro Max 2 is designed for durability while maintaining a compact profile:

Weight: 195 grams, slimmer and more aerodynamic than the original Max

Waterproof: Up to 5m (16ft) without a housing

Folding mounting fingers + standard ¼-20 mount

Twist-off, replaceable lens covers for quick field repairs

Powered by the GoPro Enduro battery, optimized for cold environments

Built-in GPS tracking

New Fluid Pro AI Gimbal

Alongside the Max 2, GoPro introduced the Fluid Pro AI Gimbal, a three-axis stabilizer designed for GoPro cameras, smartphones, and compact cameras up to 400 grams.

AI subject tracking from both front and rear

Interchangeable mounts for different devices

Integrated fill light for low-light shooting

18-hour runtime on a single charge

Launching October 21, 2025 for $229.99

GoPro Max 2 vs DJI Osmo 360 vs Insta360 X5

With three flagship 360 cameras launching in 2025, creators now have more choice than ever. Here’s how they compare:

GoPro Max 2 : The only 360 action camera with true 8K video, making it ideal for those who want maximum detail and flexibility when reframing. Its six-mic array also gives it an edge in audio quality.

: The only 360 action camera with true 8K video, making it ideal for those who want maximum detail and flexibility when reframing. Its six-mic array also gives it an edge in audio quality. DJI Osmo 360 : Focuses on portability and smart features, with strong stabilization and AI-driven shooting modes, but tops out below 8K resolution.

: Focuses on portability and smart features, with strong stabilization and AI-driven shooting modes, but tops out below 8K resolution. Insta360 X5: Known for its creative software ecosystem, it offers powerful editing tools and AI reframing options, though resolution is slightly lower than the Max 2.

Bottom line: If resolution and audio are your priorities, the GoPro Max 2 leads the pack. If you value software flexibility, the Insta360 X5 shines, while the DJI Osmo 360 appeals to those who want ease of use and portability.

The GoPro Max 2 is available for preorder now at $499.99, with shipping starting September 30, 2025. The Fluid Pro AI Gimbal will be available beginning October 21, 2025, priced at $229.99.

