GoPro Unveils Lit Hero, a Compact Entry-Level Action Camera

Alongside the flagship Max 2 360 action camera, GoPro has introduced a new entry-level model called the Lit Hero. Designed to be smaller, lighter, and more affordable than its premium siblings, the Lit Hero gives creators an accessible way into the GoPro ecosystem without sacrificing durability or core features.

While the Lit Hero is compact, it isn’t quite as tiny as DJI’s newly announced Osmo Nano. Instead, it resembles GoPro’s full-sized Hero cameras but with one noticeable difference: the front display has been replaced by an LED light array, designed to illuminate selfies and close-range shots in low-light environments.

Compact Design, Core Features

Inside, the Lit Hero uses a 1/2.8-inch image sensor paired with a fixed 15mm equivalent f/2.3 lens. The camera captures 12-megapixel stills and supports video recording up to 4K at 60p, with 2x slow motion at lower resolutions. Users can choose between 16:9 and 4:3 aspect ratios, with bitrates capped at 60Mbps.

Like other GoPro models, the Lit Hero is built for action. It is waterproof down to 16 feet, features a rugged shell for extreme sports, and uses GoPro’s Enduro Battery for reliable operation in cold weather. The lens cover is also user-replaceable, meaning cracked glass can be swapped without special tools.

Lightweight and Easy to Mount

Weighing just 93 grams and measuring 57 x 48.4mm, the Lit Hero is one of GoPro’s lightest cameras yet. It is fully compatible with existing GoPro mounts, giving users flexibility to attach it to helmets, handlebars, and selfie sticks for a variety of shooting scenarios.

The Lit Hero works seamlessly with the GoPro Quik app, where users can access HyperSmooth stabilization to smooth out footage, transfer clips, and quickly edit or share content on social media.

Pricing and Availability

The GoPro Lit Hero is available to preorder starting today for $269.99. Shipping is scheduled to begin on October 21, 2025.