Light Lens Lab 300mm F/1.9 Medium Format Lens Leaks Online

Light Lens Lab is reportedly working on one of the most extreme prime lenses ever made: a 300mm F/1.9 APO lens designed to cover medium format sensors. If true, it would be the fastest 300mm lens in photographic history, eclipsing even the legendary Nikon Nikkor 300 mm f/ 2.0 ED IF Ai-S lens from 1981.

Early leaks shared by Photo Rumors include images of the lens’ massive front element, along with footage of what appears to be a test production run. While details remain scarce, the leak suggests the lens is being designed with medium format systems in mind, including cameras like the Fujifilm GFX 100 II and Hasselblad X2D II 100C.

Light Lens Lab 300mm f/1.9 APO lens: first pictures of the massive front elementhttps://t.co/jYbml9j1Hu pic.twitter.com/Tx2rF7kAdk — Photo Rumors (@photorumors) September 23, 2025

Faster Than Anything Else on the Market

Currently, the widest aperture available on a modern 300mm lens is F/2.8, such as the Canon EF 300mm F/2.8L IS II, Nikon AF-S 300mm F/2.8G VR II, or Sony FE 300mm F/2.8 GM OSS. By comparison, Light Lens Lab’s rumored design is a full stop faster, which is unheard of in modern photography.

If the specifications hold, the lens will not only offer unprecedented light-gathering ability but also maintain sharpness across medium format sensors with 100-megapixel resolution. The apochromatic (APO) design suggests it will feature advanced color correction to reduce aberrations and deliver exceptional image quality.

Rumored Specifications

Focal Length: 300mm

Maximum Aperture: F/1.9

Image Circle: Medium format coverage

Optical Design: Apochromatic (APO)

Mounts: To be confirmed

Focusing: Manual focus only

Release Date: To be confirmed

Price: To be confirmed

Test production of the insane Light Lens Lab 300mm f/1.9 lens with APO design. Stay tuned for my next blog post for more details:https://t.co/XACsug8C6a pic.twitter.com/6KLBvCNK2d — Photo Rumors (@photorumors) September 23, 2025

A Lens to Watch

If released, the Light Lens Lab 300mm F/1.9 would stand apart not only for its specifications but also its rarity. Few companies attempt lenses this ambitious, especially for medium format, where resolving power and optical precision are critical.

For now, the lens remains in development, and there is no timeline for release. Pricing details are also unknown, though given the scale of the design, it is unlikely to come cheap.

We’ll update as soon as more information becomes available.