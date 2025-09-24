The Ricoh GR IV Is Now In Stock at Major Retailers

The Ricoh GR IV is finally available for purchase, a month after its initial release. Demand for this pocketable compact camera looks to be high, especially among street photographers looking for a responsive, everyday shooter.

Early reviews have been very positive, with many highlighting how much more responsive and refined the GR IV feels compared to its predecessor. In 2025, it’s shaping up to be one of the strongest pocket-sized cameras for street photography, which speaks volumes about its appeal.

Where to Buy the Ricoh GR IV

The Ricoh GR IV is available in the US at Amazon and B&H Photo while internationally it is available from Foto Erhardt, WEX Photo, and Camea Canada.

United States:

International:

Why the Ricoh GR IV Stands Out

The GR IV carries forward the formula that has made Ricoh’s GR series a cult favorite. At its core is a 25.7-megapixel BSI CMOS sensor, the same class of sensor used in cameras like the Sony a6700 and Pentax K-3 III, ensuring tried-and-tested imaging performance. The updated GR Engine 7 processor improves speed, low-light performance, and startup times.

Ricoh also reworked the lens, adding an extra aspherical element to deliver sharper results while slimming down the barrel to improve startup speed. Combined with the upgraded AF system and new 5-axis stabilization, the GR IV is designed to be faster, sharper, and more capable than any previous GR model.

Key Features

25.7MP APS-C BSI CMOS Sensor & GR Engine 7 : Improved low-light performance, faster startup, ISO up to 204,800, and 14-bit DNG support.

: Improved low-light performance, faster startup, ISO up to 204,800, and 14-bit DNG support. Redesigned 28mm f/2.8 Lens : Sharper optics with a thinner, lighter barrel for faster deployment.

: Sharper optics with a thinner, lighter barrel for faster deployment. Faster Autofocus : More accurate subject tracking and face detection, with less hunting in low light.

: More accurate subject tracking and face detection, with less hunting in low light. 5-Axis Shake Reduction : Compensates up to 6 stops for handheld stability.

: Compensates up to 6 stops for handheld stability. Larger 53GB Internal Memory: With a new microSD slot for expanded storage.

Who Is This Camera For, and Is It a Good Time to Buy?

The Ricoh GR IV is best suited for experienced photographers who want a pocket-sized camera without compromising image quality. It excels for street, travel, and everyday photography, offering a discreet form factor while packing professional-grade performance.

Right now is a good time to buy since the GR IV is finally available at retail price. With high demand and limited supply, it may not stay in stock for long. If you’ve been waiting for a reliable compact camera for street or travel shooting, this is a solid time to secure one.