Zeiss Delays Release of Otus ML 85mm F/1.4 Lens to October

Photographers eager to get their hands on the new Zeiss Otus ML 85mm F/1.4 will need to wait a little longer. Originally scheduled for release in September 2025, Zeiss announced that the lens has been delayed by one month, with shipping now expected in October 2025.

The Otus ML 85mm F/1.4 is one of two long-awaited lenses from Zeiss, marking the company’s first releases in six years alongside the Otus ML 50mm F/1.4, which has already begun shipping.

Official Statement

On its website, Zeiss explained that the delay is due to “various circumstances” but did not provide further detail:

“Due to various circumstances, the release of the Otus ML 1.4/85, a ZEISS brand interchangeable lens for mirrorless mounts, which was scheduled for release in September 2025, has been postponed. The release date is now scheduled for October 2025. We sincerely apologize to customers who have been waiting for the product for this inconvenience.”

Designed for Portraits

The Otus ML 85mm F/1.4 is positioned as a premium portrait lens. Built with an apochromatic Sonnar optical design, it promises near-zero chromatic aberrations and smooth bokeh thanks to its ten-bladed aperture.

The manual focus lens features a 260° focus throw and internal focusing, providing precise control over shallow depth of field—an advantage for both portrait photographers and filmmakers.

Zeiss Otus ML 85mm F/1.4 Specifications:

Focal Length: 85mm

Maximum Aperture: f/1.4

Minimum Aperture: f/16

Mount: Nikon Z (full-frame coverage)

Optical Design: 15 elements in 11 groups

Aperture Blades: 10

Angle of View: 30°

Minimum Focus Distance: 2.6 ft (80 cm)

Magnification: 0.12x

Focus Type: Manual only

Image Stabilization: None

Filter Thread: 77mm

Dimensions: 88 × 116 mm (3.5 × 4.6 in)

Weight: 1,061 g (2.3 lb)

Price and Availability

The Zeiss Otus ML 85mm F/1.4 is available for pre-order now at $2,999 through major retailers like B&H Photo and Adorama. The lens will be coming to the Canon RF, Nikon Z, and Sony E mounts. While Zeiss has confirmed the October release window, no exact shipping date has been announced.

We’ll update once availability is confirmed.