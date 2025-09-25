First Image of Tamron 25-200mm F/2.8-5.6 G2 Zoom Lens Leaks Online

Just two weeks after Tamron announced development of the 25-200mm F/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2, the first image of the upcoming lens has surfaced online. The photo, shared by Sony Alpha Rumors, shows the new zoom mounted on Sony’s flagship a7R V, giving photographers an early look at what could be Tamron’s next best-selling travel lens.

The 25-200mm G2 is positioned as the successor to the popular 28-200mm F/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD, bringing a wider 25mm starting point while retaining the same aperture range. That 3mm difference may sound small, but it offers a noticeably larger field of view for landscapes, cityscapes, and travel photography.

Improved Autofocus and Close-Up Capabilities

Tamron says the new lens benefits from upgraded optics and a faster autofocus system powered by its VXD linear motor. The G2 version also promises improved image quality across the zoom range compared to its predecessor.

One standout feature is its close-up capability. At the wide end, the lens achieves a maximum magnification ratio of 1:1.19, making it ideal for what Tamron calls “Half-Macro” shooting. This versatility allows the 25-200mm G2 to handle everything from distant telephoto shots to detailed close-ups.

The lens is also compatible with Tamron Lens Utility software, enabling users to customize functions such as focus ring behavior. Tamron highlights the ergonomic improvements too, with a refined exterior finish and smoother zoom and focus rings. Like most of the company’s recent lenses, it maintains a 67mm filter thread for system-wide consistency.

First image of the new Tamron 25-200mm FE lens on the Sony - https://t.co/gsbFLUL8sU pic.twitter.com/z7gHxCm0u4 — SonyAlphaRumors (@SonyAlphaRumors) September 11, 2025

Pricing and Availability

Tamron has not yet announced the retail price of the 25-200mm F/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2, but the company has confirmed that it will arrive in Autumn 2025. With Sigma’s 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG DN Contemporary entering the market just hours before Tamron’s announcement, the battle for the best all-in-one travel zoom lens for Sony E-mount is officially heating up.

We’ll update with pricing and availability details once they’re confirmed.

** Affiliate links may earn Imaging Resource a commission on qualifying purchases. **