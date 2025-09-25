Godox Introduces the X3 Pro Wireless Flash Trigger with Larger Touchscreen and Expanded Controls

Godox has announced the new X3 Pro, a next-generation wireless flash controller designed for photographers who want more intuitive control over multi-light setups. Building on the success of the original X3, the Pro model introduces a larger touchscreen interface, enhanced group management, and deeper integration with Godox’s wireless ecosystem.

The X3 Pro features a 2.4-inch touchscreen that provides direct access to up to four lighting groups, while also supporting as many as 16 groups in total. Users can unify settings across groups or fine-tune strobes individually, with the ability to save and instantly recall lighting configurations. This makes it easier for photographers to manage complex setups both in the studio and on location.

Connectivity remains a strong point for the system. The X3 Pro uses the 2.4GHz Godox X wireless system with a claimed range of 100 meters. It also supports Bluetooth pairing with the Godox Flash App, allowing photographers to control lights remotely from a smartphone or tablet — a feature especially useful when working with assistants or larger sets.

The trigger also introduces creative shutter control modes, including single-shot, time-lapse, and long exposure sequences. Exposure duration, intervals, and shot counts can all be configured via the touchscreen, and photographers can remotely trigger the camera using a PC sync cable or Godox’s XR/TR-RX receivers to avoid shake.

For those using handheld light meters, the X3 Pro’s L-858 Mode integrates with Sekonic’s L-858 light meter, enabling precise synchronization between measured exposure values and flash output.

Despite the larger screen, the controller remains compact at 103 grams, and its built-in battery charges via USB-C in around two hours, offering up to a month of standby time.

The X3 Pro is available in versions for Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, Sony, and OM System/Panasonic, with support for TTL auto flash, manual flash, multi-flash, high-speed sync, and both first- and second-curtain sync.

Pricing and Availability

The Godox X3 Pro is available for pre-order from B&H Photo for $99 or as the Flashpoint R2 Nano Pro at Adorama for $89.

