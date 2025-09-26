The Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II Is Now in Stock at Amazon

Nikon’s latest professional standard zoom lens, the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II, is officially in stock at Amazon. Announced just last month, this second-generation flagship zoom brings refinements to one of Nikon’s most popular Z-mount lenses.

While U.S. shipping was expected to begin mid-September, Amazon is currently the only major retailer with units available. Given the demand for its predecessor, this new release is likely to sell quickly among professionals and enthusiasts.

Why the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II Stands Out

The original Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S has long been a workhorse for wedding, event, and portrait photographers. Nikon’s new S II version keeps that proven versatility but adds meaningful upgrades. At just 675 grams, it’s the lightest lens in its class and the first to feature an internal zoom design, helping balance, stability, and weather resistance.

It also debuts Nikon’s Silky Swift VCM autofocus system in a zoom lens, promising faster, quieter, and more accurate focusing. Combined with a reworked optical formula, advanced anti-reflective coatings, and improved flare resistance, this lens is designed to deliver sharper images and more consistent performance than the original.

Key Features

First Internal Zoom in its Class: Maintains overall length during zooming for stability.

Maintains overall length during zooming for stability. Lightweight & Compact: 15% lighter than its predecessor at just 675g.

15% lighter than its predecessor at just 675g. Improved S-Line Optics: New optical design with ED and aspherical elements for sharpness and reduced aberrations.

New optical design with ED and aspherical elements for sharpness and reduced aberrations. Refined Anti-Glare Coatings: Meso Amorphous Coat delivers class-leading flare resistance.

Meso Amorphous Coat delivers class-leading flare resistance. Silky Swift VCM AF: New magnetic-driven autofocus for speed, precision, and smoothness.

Who Is This Lens For, and Is Now the Right Time to Buy?

The NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II is built for professionals and serious hobbyists who need a fast, reliable standard zoom. Its balance of compact size, advanced optics, and rugged build make it ideal for weddings, events, portraits, and low-light shooting.

If you’re looking to upgrade, now is the right time to buy—Amazon has stock available, and supply may be limited early on. Given how essential the 24-70mm is in most kits, this lens is expected to stay at full retail price for a while, so waiting for discounts may mean missing out on early availability.