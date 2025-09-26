Retro-Inspired Nikon Zf Silver Edition Is Now in Stock

Nikon has released a new Silver Edition of its retro-inspired Zf full-frame mirrorless camera, just three weeks after surprising photographers with the announcement. This fresh version pays homage to the Nikon FM2/T film camera, echoing its design while keeping the Zf’s modern internals intact.

The Silver Edition doesn’t change performance or features—it’s a cosmetic variation created in response to strong demand. It retains everything that made the Zf popular, from image quality and autofocus performance to the tactile, film-like shooting experience.

** Affiliate links may earn Imaging Resource a commission on qualifying purchases. **

Why the Nikon Zf Remains So Popular

Despite its vintage-inspired look, the Zf is a thoroughly modern mirrorless camera under the hood. It shares the same core as the Nikon Z5 II, pairing a 24.5-megapixel full-frame BSI CMOS sensor with the EXPEED 7 imaging processor. The result is excellent low-light image quality, fast autofocus, and strong all-around performance.

Owners often highlight the Zf’s shooting experience as one of its biggest strengths. It combines brass-carved dials, mechanical controls, and a satisfying shutter click with conveniences like 4K60p video recording, subject-detection autofocus, and powerful in-body stabilization. It feels like shooting film—but with all the benefits of modern digital tech.

Key Features

24.5MP Full-Frame BSI CMOS Sensor & EXPEED 7 : Strong low-light performance, fast readout, and professional-grade processing.

: Strong low-light performance, fast readout, and professional-grade processing. Fast AF with Subject Recognition : Tracks people, animals, and vehicles using deep-learning technology.

: Tracks people, animals, and vehicles using deep-learning technology. 5-Axis Vibration Reduction : Up to 8 stops of stabilization with Z-mount lenses.

: Up to 8 stops of stabilization with Z-mount lenses. 4K60p & 1080/120p Video : Flexible options for filmmakers.

: Flexible options for filmmakers. Retro-Inspired Controls: Precision-machined dials, engraved markings, and dedicated B&W shooting modes.

Who Is This Camera For, and Is It a Good Time to Buy?

The Nikon Zf is ideal for photographers who want modern imaging features in a body that captures the charm of classic film cameras. Whether you’re new to photography or an experienced shooter, it strikes a balance between performance and design.

Now is a great time to buy—the Nikon Zf, including the new Silver Edition and premium colorways, is currently available with a $200 discount through September 29. Given its popularity and excellent performance, it’s worth acting quickly before the deal ends.