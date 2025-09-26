Viltrox Introduces Spark Z3 TTL Flash with Futuristic Cyber Mech Design

While many camera makers lean into retro-inspired styling, Viltrox is taking a bold step in the opposite direction. The company has announced the Spark Z3 TTL Flash, a compact strobe that features a futuristic aesthetic it calls the “Cyber Mech Design.” The unconventional styling makes the Spark Z3 stand out in a crowded on-camera flash market.

Despite its small size — measuring just 78 x 67 x 56 millimeters and weighing only 144 grams — the Spark Z3 delivers respectable performance. It outputs 26 watt-seconds of power with seven levels of adjustment, ranging from 1/16th to full. Photographers can choose between Auto TTL exposure metering for fast-paced situations or manual control for more precise lighting adjustments.

TTL mode makes it easy to get accurate exposures when working quickly, such as during events or group portraits where time is critical. Manual mode, on the other hand, gives users more control over output, which can be especially useful in tricky or changing light.

The Spark Z3 has a guide number of 52.5 feet (16 meters) at ISO 100, making it best suited for close- to mid-range shooting. It’s ideal as a pocketable fill light for outdoor portraits or a compact main light for indoor use. Dual optical slave modes allow the Spark Z3 to integrate into multi-light setups, and its size makes it easy to conceal or position creatively on a stand.

One limitation is its fixed flash head, which doesn’t offer bounce or swivel adjustments. This means the Spark Z3 always points directly at the subject. Still, for photographers who want a lightweight and highly portable flash, the straightforward design and compact form factor make it a practical option.

Pricing and Availability

The Viltrox Spark Z3 is priced at $54.99 and is currently available at major retailers, including B&H Photo. Versions are available now for Fujifilm (Z3-F) and Nikon (Z3-N), with Sony (Z3-S) and Canon (Z3-C) models expected soon.

In addition, Viltrox is offering a limited-time five percent introductory discount when purchased directly through the Viltrox Store.

** Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links. **