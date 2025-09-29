The New OM SYSTEM 50-200mm F/2.8 Packs a Punch

OM System has announced a new M.Zuiko Digital ED 50-200mm F/2.8 IS Pro lens, which is exciting news for anyone looking to use a versatile, professional-grade lens for OM System (formerly Olympus) cameras. The lens provides a full-frame equivalent of 100-400mm at a fast aperture of F/2.8, making it an ideal lens for capturing sports, nature, wildlife, birding, and even portraiture. According to OM’s claims, it is the only 100-400mm (35mm equiv.) zoom lens that offers a fixed F/2.8 aperture.

As a Micro-third lens, it is compact and lightweight, offering great convenience and extensive reach. When attached to the OM System teleconverters, the M.Zuiko Digital ED 50-200mm F/2.8 IS Pro lens can extend to a focal length of 800mm at the aperture of f/5.6, making it a powerful tool for photographers looking to shoot wildlife.

The lens is compatible with OM’s 5-axis sync image stabilization, which combines the optical stabilization with the camera's in-body stabilization, providing up to an incredible seven stops of stabilization at 400 mm.

The 50-200mm lens is weather-sealed, rated IP53 for splash and dust resistance, as well as freeze-proof up to -10 degrees Celsius. Its barrels have a heat-resistant coating, made to keep the lens cool under extremely high temperatures.

The optical design of the M.Zuiko Digital ED 50-200mm F/2.8 IS Pro lens features 21 elements arranged into 13 groups. OM has included a large-diameter EDA lens, and two super ED lenses are supposed to minimize flare and control color bleeding, ensuring top image quality. The lens also has a ZERO (Zuiko Extra Low Reflection Optical) Coating, which controls ghosting and flaring to provide better contrast and color fidelity in backlit lighting situations.

Autofocus speed is quick thanks to powerful linear actuators inside the lens. Another remarkable feature of the lens is its close focusing distance of 0.78 meters (30.7 inches) across all zoom ranges, making it a reasonable option for occasional macro photography sessions, especially when used with a 1.4x or 2x teleconverter.

Pricing and Availability

The OM SYSTEM M.Zuiko Digital ED 50-200mm f/2.8 IS PRO Lens is now available for pre-order and retails for $3,699.99. The lens is expected to ship starting on October 3, 2025.

Overall, the M.Zuiko Digital ED 50-200mm f/2.8 IS Pro lens is an exciting addition to OM's lineup offering reach, speed, ruggedness, and stabilization in a package that truly packs a punch.

