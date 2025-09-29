The Rumored Leica M11-V May Have an Electronic Viewfinder

Leica may be looking to give its popular M11 rangefinder camera a huge update, if the online gossip is true. According to Leica Rumors, the company is reportedly close to announcing a Leica M11-V.

Expected to be announced in October, the Leica M11-V is the subject of many interesting debates. The ‘V’ in the Leica M11-V stands for a viewfinder, which hints that it will have an electronic viewfinder rather than a classical Leica rangefinder.

M&K Kamera has already published a pixelated screenshot on Instagram showing a piece of the product page for the Leica M11-V.

If the image is authentic, we can conclude that the new Leica M11-V will not differ significantly from the Leica M11 in terms of appearance; however, it will lack a rangefinder. Since rangefinders are expensive components, the Leica M11-V should cost less than the Leica M11. It is also expected to have a 64GB memory instead of 256GB.

The electronic viewfinder could be around 0.5 inches in size with a resolution of 5.76 million dots. However, it is expected to be powered by the Leica Maestro III processor and feature a 60-megapixel full-frame sensor, similar to the one found in the Leica M11. A camera is also expected to have a new Fn button.

The rangefinders allow photographers to see what lies outside the scene — a feature much cherished by street and documentary photographers. They provide an intrinsic optical viewfinder experience, providing a seamless and lag-free shooting experience without placing a significant strain on the battery. However, they may have accuracy issues and limited utility, despite offering telephoto lenses.

The Leica M11-V may be the first Leica M series camera to skip the rangefinder experience, and it will be interesting to see how the market responds to this move. Photographers who prefer the pure viewfinder experience may consider the Leica M11.

