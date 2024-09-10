Leica M11-D Images Leak, Release Date Apparently Set for This Week

We’d reported on the hints of a Leica M11-D release date just last week, and have now had further leaks that add fuel to the fire. Another round of leaks, courtesy of Leica Rumors, have highlighted a full gallery of product images for the new M11-D camera, and give us a closer look at the camera and its standout features.

For those unfamiliar with the M11 range, they are viewfinder-only 60MP rangefinder cameras: providing exceptional portrait photo quality (but with no video). They occupy a premium spot in the camera market, with this model expected to cost around €9,350 (over $10,000). They are built with a sheer quality other camera brands can only dream of, however, and these new images highlight just that:

As you can see here, there’s little change on the surface to the M11-D, with its timeless Leica design. Where most modern cameras have a screen, however, the M11-D is seen sporting an ISO dial for a classic SLR styling. The horseshoe mount and shutter button remain unchanged, and the leak seemingly confirms the same sensor in use inside.

Making a return, also is the Leica M-mount system, as we see the camera pictured here with a Leica Summilux 50mm f/1.4 lens. This lens mounting system is older than many of the people reading this article, having been used in cameras since the 1950s. So whilst there is a suite of lens options available, it is an older lens format.

Using an older lens mounting, with no IBIS or video capabilities, and allegedly one of the most expensive Leica cameras in their already-premium range; it’s harder than ever to justify buying this Leica camera. Leica have their audience of loyal users, and though they don’t have a huge share of the camera market, they cater to a premium audience of users. Some of the greatest portrait photographers in the world are Leica ambassadors, along with a large crowd of enthusiasts. We have to admit, we’re envious: you have to see a Leica in the flesh to truly appreciate the craftsmanship they offer.

In the meantime, however, we’ll settle for these images. With a release just around the corner, according to the leaks, we’ll be heading to our nearest Leica store to salivate over this exquisite new entry to the camera market.