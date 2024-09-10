|Back To News
Ricoh unveils the new Pentax AF180FG flash for Pentax and Ricoh cameras
posted Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 2:37 PM EDT
Ricoh Imaging has just released the new Pentax AF180FG compact auto flash for Pentax DSLRs and Ricoh GR cameras. The new flash unit is being marketed as a rugged outdoor flash with simplified operation.
Users can select between four modes: P-TTL Auto (first-curtain and second-curtain sync) and full manual mode (Full or ¼ discharge). The AF180FG has a Guide Number of 18m at ISO 100.
According to Ricoh, the flash features 18 seals at crucial parts of its body that make it dustproof and weather-resistant. The rugged design allows the flash unit to operate in harsh outdoor conditions when paired with a weather-sealed camera and lens.
The AF180FG features an adjustable flash head similar to the current AF201FG, with 10 angle adjustments. The unit can be set vertically to -10, 0, 30, 45, 60, 75, 90, 105, 120, and 135 degrees which allows photographers to use it as a bounce flash for softer and more even lighting. One downside of the compact flash is that the flash head cannot be rotated to the sides.
The new flash unit covers a 24mm angle on full-frame cameras or 16mm on APS-C. It also has a built-in wide-angle panel that users can manually pull out to cover a 20mm angle on full-frame or 13mm on APS-C.
The AF180FG is powered by two AAA batteries. Users can expect approximately 100 shots with a 6-second recycle time on full power when using alkaline batteries. When using a nickel-metal hydride battery, the minimum number of flashes is extended to 130 shots and a recycle time of 5 seconds.
According to Ricoh, the only difference between the existing AF201FG and the new AF180FG is the lower GN. Both flash units share the same rugged compact body and functionality. In a blog post, the company also states that the AF180FG will replace the AF201FG once the latter is sold out.
The Ricoh AF180FG retails for $199.95. If you are interested in a more powerful compact flash, the AF201FG is still available for purchase until supplies last.
Specification Summary
Beam Angle
Functionality