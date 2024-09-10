Ricoh unveils the new Pentax AF180FG flash for Pentax and Ricoh cameras

Ricoh Imaging has just released the new Pentax AF180FG compact auto flash for Pentax DSLRs and Ricoh GR cameras. The new flash unit is being marketed as a rugged outdoor flash with simplified operation.

Users can select between four modes: P-TTL Auto (first-curtain and second-curtain sync) and full manual mode (Full or ¼ discharge). The AF180FG has a Guide Number of 18m at ISO 100.

According to Ricoh, the flash features 18 seals at crucial parts of its body that make it dustproof and weather-resistant. The rugged design allows the flash unit to operate in harsh outdoor conditions when paired with a weather-sealed camera and lens.

The AF180FG features an adjustable flash head similar to the current AF201FG, with 10 angle adjustments. The unit can be set vertically to -10, 0, 30, 45, 60, 75, 90, 105, 120, and 135 degrees which allows photographers to use it as a bounce flash for softer and more even lighting. One downside of the compact flash is that the flash head cannot be rotated to the sides.

The new flash unit covers a 24mm angle on full-frame cameras or 16mm on APS-C. It also has a built-in wide-angle panel that users can manually pull out to cover a 20mm angle on full-frame or 13mm on APS-C.

The AF180FG is powered by two AAA batteries. Users can expect approximately 100 shots with a 6-second recycle time on full power when using alkaline batteries. When using a nickel-metal hydride battery, the minimum number of flashes is extended to 130 shots and a recycle time of 5 seconds.

According to Ricoh, the only difference between the existing AF201FG and the new AF180FG is the lower GN. Both flash units share the same rugged compact body and functionality. In a blog post, the company also states that the AF180FG will replace the AF201FG once the latter is sold out.

The Ricoh AF180FG retails for $199.95. If you are interested in a more powerful compact flash, the AF201FG is still available for purchase until supplies last.

Specification Summary

