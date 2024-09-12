DJI Teases Osmo Action 5 Pro Camera

One of the worst-kept secrets of the year (thanks to several leaked images over the last few weeks) - the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro camera is about to launch. A recent tweet from DJI gave us a glimpse of yet another product launch and all rather strangely from the perspective of what felt like someone's helmet cam.

"A Pro Rises" is the tag line and while this may confuse a few (drones rise, not cameras) the accompanying video showcased several shots of what was most likely the Action 5 in... action. From the sky to under the sea, we were treated to a couple of cinematic shots of some exhilarating scenes.

The Action 5 Pro has been highly anticipated since the recent launch of GoPros HERO 13. While the Action 5 Pro is expected to cost more, the rumored specifications already look well worth the price hike.

We expect the product to launch on the date shown via the tweet rather than be an announcement, with pre orders/ purchasing no doubt available next week.