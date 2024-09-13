Best iPhone 16 Trade-In Deals: Here’s Where to Pre Order and Buy

The iPhone 16 pre orders are officially live. After a short wait from Monday’s Glowtime event, Apple and their affiliates have lined up a series of deals to help make these new high-end smartphones worth your while. Depending on your local providers, you may be entitled to different deals, so it’s definitely worth shopping around for the best one.

We’ve highlighted the deals currently available, across the US and UK, so that you can find the best trade-in deal for your phone. Peruse the available options, then be sure to pick up your choice of iPhone 16 before the public release date!

Best iPhone 16 Trade-In Deals USA

Kicking things off, we have Apple’s Trade-In system for the new iPhone 16. Arguably the most versatile, you can mix and match iPhone features such as storage and model, allowing you to choose between the largest iPhone 16 Pro Max or the barebones iPhone 16. What’s more, you can choose from an extensive of options for financing your phone. Trade it in directly for an upfront discount on the new smartphone, or put together a long-term payoff plan. With insurance options and a range of different providers, you have plenty of deals to choose from. You can save between $40 and $650, depending on the condition of your current phone.

Verizon’s iPhone 16 Trade-In Deal



Next up, Verizon has the option to trade in their current iPhone directly with them, with the option to receive that value in the form of credit or contribution towards the upgrade. You don’t have to be a Verizon customer to initiate the trade-in, as the company accepts phones from any other provider. Depending on the condition of the phone, this gives you huge scope for your iPhone 16 upgrade.

AT&T iPhone 16 Trade-In Deal

AT&T has the unique selling point to its customers of being able to almost automatically upgrade your iPhone year-by-year. Of course, like all trade-ins, it depends on model and condition, but it gives you the option of always being up-to-date. Next Up Anytime, as the policy is called, allows for immediate access to the iPhone 16, though of course that is pre-order pending.

T-Mobile iPhone 16 Trade-In Deal

T-Mobile, meanwhile, has a fairly basic trade-in deal by comparison. Like all the others here, it depends on the condition and iteration of iPhone you’re using, but your iPhone 16 will be discounted by no small amount no matter what you swap it for.

Best iPhone Trade-In Deals UK

Unsurprisingly, the manufacturers have the most robust trade-in platform for pre ordering the iPhone 16, breaking down make and model - including details on how to use the Switch to iPhone app to convert from Android. Similarly, you’ll have a range of savings and finance plans, and the option to get established with a range of providers.

O2 iPhone 16 Trade-In Deal

O2 is your next most versatile bet for Brits trading in their iPhone for the new 16th-generation variant. With the option to choose from a variety of data plans, storage options, and trade-ins proportional in value, the O2 options give you plenty of flexibility to customize a contract to your heart’s content.

Vodafone iPhone 16 Trade-In Deal

Like AT&T, Vodafone offers the chance for users to annually upgrade their phones, meaning you can register to get the iPhone 16 and even the iPhone 17 well in advance. This gives you the unique opportunity to upgrade as and when each model comes out, effectively negating the annual pre order scramble. So if you’re in the market for a frequently fresh phone, Vodafone offers the best option for you.

Ultimately, you have plenty of options online for getting hold of an iPhone 16 pre order before the public release. Nearly all of these retailers have physical storefronts, too, so don’t be afraid to quiz a representative in-person if you have any concerns. The iPhone 16 range boasts an impressive array of features, so it’s well worth picking up before release.