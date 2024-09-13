iPhone 16 Pre Orders Start Today: Here’s When You Can Buy One

The iPhone 16 range was announced with much fanfare on Monday as part of Apple’s Glowtime event, and now just a few days later the smartphone series is available for prepurchase. There are plenty of retailers gearing up for the iPhone 16 pre order cycle, but all are waiting until a predetermined time to actually offer options to customers. So what is that time?

The iPhone 16 pre orders start at 5pm PT, which is 8am ET and 1pm BST. Retailers worldwide are looking to get you upgrading to the first iPhone purpose-built for Apple Intelligence, and base models start at $799 for the barebones iPhone 16. There are plenty of trade-in offers set to be available, so be sure to see what your current phone is worth before betting the family farm on a new one.

No matter the variant of iPhone you choose, you’ll have it in hand within a week: with the release date confirmed for September 20th, you have a very short time to wait. And don’t worry about transferring over your data: Apple is most intuitive at enabling you to switch phones. Apple devices can natively transfer to one another in moments, and Apple also offers a Switch to iPhone app to help sway Android users to switch sides. Either way, you can pick up this new iPhone with confidence that it’ll be ready to use immediately.

We’re eagerly counting the minutes until the pre orders go live, so we can nab an iPhone 16 model of our own. Keep your eyes on the clock, as we’re expecting this quartet of new smartphones to sell fast - to say nothing of the Apple Watch 10 models available at the same time…

iPhone 16, Plus, Pro, Pro Max: Specs & Comparison

These are the key considerations for your next iPhone purchase: battery, screen size and memory. There are further differences in the range: the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max both come with larger camera sensors, allegedly aping cinematic video with their 4K 120FPS capabilities. They also have a maximum memory size of 1TB, whereas the base iPhone 16 and 16 Plus have only 512GB.

All of them come with support for Apple Intelligence (coming towards the end of the year), a new Capture button for haptic-controlled camera adjustments and the new A18 processor for fast neural processing. Major features, such as Siri and the Photos app, have had major revamps; and the cameras have all been improved with Macro capabilities and improved aperture down to f/2.2. From smartphone gaming to AI-based productivity, the new iPhone 16 range is packed full of features that will suit a range of use cases.

Make sure to get your iPhone pre order sorted as soon as possible, via the provider of your choice, today when they go live!