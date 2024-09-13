Leica M11-D Has Now Launched

The Leica M11-D is out now: after weeks of leaks, we can finally get our hands on this new rangefinder camera. Though many retailers are still listing pre orders only at present, they are soon to update with fresh stock. So if you want to pick up this new Leica camera, here’s everything you need to know.

Leica M11-D Price

The Leica M11-D is retailing for $9,395, making it one of the most expensive Leica cameras on the market. Given the lack of video capabilities, and the lack of a screen, some are decrying this price as being exorbitant. Leica’s premium commitments do often overshadow their practical applications, but the M11-D seeks a return to the fundamentals of photography. With a 60MP sensor, a Maestro III processor and what remains one of the most stylish camera designs on the market; the M11-D is still an excellent camera investment.

Leica M11-D Pre Order and Where to Buy

Whilst the Leica M11-D is on sale now, and available in Leica stores across the world, you can also order it from a select few licensed Leica dealers. Depending on where in the world you’re buying, you have a few different options to choose from.

Where to Buy the Leica M11-D USA

Though Leica is manufactured in Germany, the company has a substantial US presence. For those looking to buy or pre order the new Leica M11-D:

Where to Buy the Leica M11-D UK

British photographers looking for Leica won’t have as much choice, but there are Leica stores around the UK, as well as the option to buy from:

Where to Buy the Leica M11-D Canada

Due to its closeness with the USA, you’ll find similar storefronts stocking this new camera for Canadian customers, such as:

Leica is a more exclusive camera brand, so stock isn’t mass-produced to the same extent as Canon or Sony cameras. If you’re interested in picking up this new rangefinder camera, we recommend you do it sooner rather than later to ensure you get yours as promptly as possible!