Leica will be announcing another camera later in September

Leica attracted a lot of attention recently with the release of the M11-D, a modern digital rangefinder camera without a rear LCD. However, it looks like the company isn’t done yet as rumors suggest that another camera is on its way.

According to Leica Rumors, the German camera maker will launch a new version of the Leica Q3 on September 26, 2024. The Q3 is a full-frame digital rangefinder camera with a fixed lens and was launched in May 2023 as the successor of the Leica Q2. The current version of the Q3 has a 60MP full-frame sensor paired with a Summilux 28mm F/1.7 lens.

Source: LeicaRumors

The rumor suggests that the new Leica Q3 will have a fixed 43mm F/2 APO lens. While the focal length hasn’t been confirmed, insiders say it will be close to 40mm. The standard focal length on the new Q3 is a stark departure from the Q-series as the previous two models had Summilux 28mm F/1.7.

Photography insiders suggest that the Leica Q3 will have the 47.3MP sensor from the Q2. The decision to lower the resolution is interesting as the current Q3 performs well with the current 60MP sensor. However, the exact sensor resolution has not yet been confirmed.

The camera will reportedly be capable of 10 frames per second burst shooting and is expected to have ISO 50 to 102,400. We expect that most of the specs of the current Leica Q3 will be retained with the new version.

The new variant of the Leica Q3 gives photographers more choices. The new 43mm F/2 lens is a middle ground between the 35mm and 50mm, the two most popular focal lengths for Leica users. The standard field of view should appeal more to the street photography crowd.

There have been previous rumors of a Q3 Monochrom but industry experts hint that this variant will not be coming. Only the Leica Q2 had a Monochrom variant and it looks like it will stay that way for now.

The new Leica Q3 with the 43mm F/2 APO lens will reportedly be priced at around €6,800 or $7500. We will be keeping an eye out for the official announcement.