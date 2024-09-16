Rumors highlight a new limited-edition Hasselblad X2D 100C is on the way

Hasselblad’s X2D 100C is one of the most powerful medium-format cameras on the market: with a 100MP CMOS sensor and a whole terabyte of built-in storage, this unit is an absolute powerhouse for the discerning photographer. But for those who want an element of personalization for their camera, options have been limited - but not for much longer.

Thanks to Photo Rumors, we have a suite of images of a new brown “Earth Explorer” kit for the X2D 100C, along with details on what that kit will contain. Although more style than substance, with seemingly no actual changes to the base camera, the new X2D 100C variant does come packaged with a 55mm f/2.5 V lens.

Here’s what we have, including images as well as the caption:

"Introducing the Hasselblad X2D 100C Earth Explore Limited Edition Kit, designed with a striking Tunra Brown finish inspired by nature's palette and the landscapes and colors of nature it is built to capture. The X2D 100C "Earth Explorer Limited Edition" kit comes paired with the 55mm f/2.5 V lens (40mm equivalent) to maximize the potential of its medium format sensor. Hasselblad has thoughtfully curated this kit with matching accessories, offering a beautifully cohesive package for photographers eager to explore the renowned X Series medium format, mirrorless system."

Source: Photo Rumors

As you can see, the X2D 100C limited edition sports a “Tundra Brown” finish on some of its components, giving it a slightly vintage feel in our minds. Alongside the camera and lens, the Earth Explorer kit comes with a UV filter for said lens, a shoulder strap, a pair of batteries with dual charger, and perhaps more. This is a limited-edition item, however, as Hasselblad seemingly sets out to make only 1000 of these. So those looking to pick up this new iteration of a beloved camera will have to act fast.

So when can we expect it - and how much for? The answers to these two questions are still somewhat up in the air. Given that we’ve got product images as well as marketing material suggest a launch sooner rather than later, but we’d be hesitant to say before the end of 2024. Price, meanwhile, is also a minefield. Without a lens, the stand X2D 100C retails for over $8,000. Adding on the rarity and lens combination, and we can expect an expensive kit from Hasselblad.