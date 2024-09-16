SmallRig reveals a new camera cage for the Canon EOS R5 Mark II

SmallRig announced the new Black Mamba camera cage for the newly released Canon EOS R5 Mark II. The new cage adds more versatility in attaching accessories to the full-frame mirrorless camera.

The Black Mamba cage has a sleek design that wraps neatly around the camera body. The cage protects the R5 Mark II while allowing unrestricted access to the camera’s interface. According to the company, The new Black Mamba enhances shooting stability, portability, and accessory expansion.

The cage kit includes a HawkLock top handle for low-angle shooting. SmallRig incorporates the HawkLock quick-release system to enable fast attachment and detachment of handles and accessories. This allows users to change carrying positions with ease.

The Black Mamba’s interface includes an Arca Swiss base plate, ¼”-20 tripod hole, a top cold shoe mount, a strap hole, a 3/8”-16 threaded hole, Arri 3/8”-16 locating hole, a HawkLock Nato rail, and a QD interface. The Arca Swiss base plate makes it easier for the camera to be mounted on gimbals and stabilizers.

The camera cage adds a layer of protection from scuffs and bumps. The Black Mamba is made from a durable and scratch-resistant Aluminum Alloy body. The kit also includes a scratch-resistant 9H hardness tempered glass screen protector and a three-point locking system integrated anti-slip padding for added security.

The Black Mamba is also very stylish with its snake scales and patina metal effect. It adds a subtle flair to the entire camera setup.

The SmallRig Black Mamba Cage Kit for the Canon EOS R5 Mark II costs $169.99 and will start shipping on September 27, 2024.